Hasbro Announces New Star Wars x Furby Furblets Grogu

Return to a galaxy far, far away with some brand new collectibles from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

In 2023, Hasbro rebooted the legendary toy series Furby from the 2000s for its 25th anniversary. This reboot brought it back with a fresh, modern design for a new generation of kids. This latest version features over 600 responses, including phrases, sounds, lights, and music, as well as five voice-activated modes. To expand the name, Hasbro started to expand the Furb-Family with new additions like Furblets. Furblets are mini electronic interactive plush toys that are based on the classic Furby concept. These adorable critters come in at 1/4 the price of the larger main units and talk, with a smaller set of voice options, but still interact with the other Furb-Family members.

It was only recently that Hasbro has started to bring collaborating ideas to this line, which started with Reeses. However, the fun of Furby Furblets is reaching a galaxy far, far away for The Mandalorian & Grogu. Hasbro has revealed a new Grogu Furblet, with its design featuring elements of the iconic new Star Wars character. This creature will have Beskar themed clip, unique packaging, and special sound effects that Star Wars fans will appreciate. The Grogu Furby is set to arrive this summer on shelves for $15, and be on the lookout for the other Furblet collars with Kpop Demon Hunters!

Star Wars x Furby Furblets – Grogu

"(HASBRO | Ages 6 years and up | Approx. Retail Price: $14.99| Available 3/22/26). Furblets love to dress up like the cutest bestie in the galaxy! This FURBY Grogu toy has soft green fur, a small 3-inch scale, and over 45 sound effects. Explore the 3 buttons to hear Force sound effects, Grogu babble, and fun feeding noises. The detachable keychain clip makes FURBY Furblet Grogu the perfect for backpack decorations or purse keychain charms so that this cosmic little bestie can be your copilot anywhere you go! It's a perfect gift for Grogu fans of almost any age."

