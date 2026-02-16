Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: star wars, The Mandalorian and Grogu

Hasbro Debuts New Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Figure

Return to a galaxy far, far away with some brand new collectibles from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Mandalorian and Grogu Black Series Deluxe figure set inspired by the upcoming film.

The 6-inch Mandalorian figure features new accessories, including a sword, rifle, dagger, and jetpack.

Grogu is included with a special backpack and can be posed riding on Din Djarin’s shoulder for added fun.

Pre-orders are live now for $34.99 on Hasbro Pulse, with an official release set for April 2026.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu is a new and upcoming live-action film continuing the adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu after the Disney+ series. Directed and co-written by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, the movie is set in the New Republic era, as our heroes confront more remnants of the fallen Galactic Empire. The film introduces Sigourney Weaver as Colonel Ward, a New Republic leader and former Rebel pilot, alongside returning characters such as Zeb Orrelios. To prepare for such a big Star Wars moment, Hasbro has revealed that new collectibles are on the way.

One of which is a new The Mandalorian and Grogu The Black Series Deluxe set, which is very similar to previous 6" releases. Din will come with his Beskar jetpack, knife, pistol, rifle, as well as Grogu. Some new additions, like a sword and backpack for Grogu, are also included, which fans will surely need. Hasbro has revealed that this series of figures will get the returning First Edition releases, so keep your eyes peeled for those if you need one. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $34.99, with an April 2026 release date.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more. This STAR WARS Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like the Mandalorian and Grogu from STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU."

"Pose out Mando with a long and short blaster, dagger, jetpack, sword, and alternate hand. At around 1-inch within a 6-inch scale, Grogu is sculpted to be posed on his companion's shoulder for galactic adventures. With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability)."

