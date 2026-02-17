Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: star wars, The Mandalorian and Grogu

Hasbro Debuts New Star Wars: TVC The Mandalorian & Grogu Figure

Return to a galaxy far, far away with some brand new collectibles from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Article Summary Hasbro unveils new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Mandalorian & Grogu deluxe 3.75” figure set

The set features Mando in full Beskar armor, soft goods cape, and an all-new attachable Grogu figure

Comes with sword, vibroknife, pistol, blaster rifle, jetpack, and an interchangeable weapon-holding hand

Available now for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with a scheduled release in April 2026

The Mandalorian & Grogu are coming off the TV screen as they prepare for their new live-action theatrical film. To prepare for the features, Hasbro has unveiled a new selection of Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures. One of which is for the iconic duo inspired, with a new deluxe 3.75" release capturing their appearances from Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu. This deluxe set pairs the iconic duo with updated sculpts, including Mando in his full Beskar armor, a soft goods cape, and some fun weapons. This will include a new sword, a vibroknife, a pistol, and a jetpack, which the included Grogu figure can attach to.

Collectors have seen plenty of The Mandalorian figures before, but none have had an attachable Grogu, so the display and posing features will be fun with this one. Pre-orders for this new The Mandalorian & Grogu The Vintage Collection figure are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with an April 2026 release. Be on the lookout for more TVC figures releasing alongside them for the film's release, like the new Imperial Remnant Stormtrooper 4-Pack.

STAR WARS: TVC – THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU

"Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS THE VINTAGE COLLECTION. Based on The Mandalorian & Grogu from STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection. This Mandalorian figure includes poseable head, arms, and legs so fans can create dynamic poses for display."

"Comes with an interchangeable right hand for an alternate weapon grip, a jetpack, a blaster rifle, a blaster pistol, a vibroknife, and a sword. Attach the Grogu figure to the Mandalorian's jetpack accessory so he can join his companion on galactic adventures. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love."

