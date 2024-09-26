Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Debuts New Transformers One Studio Series Sentinel Prime

Get ready to transform your collection with Hasbro as they unveiled some brand new Transformers Legacy United Deluxe collectibles

Article Summary Hasbro unveils new Transformers One Studio Series figures, including the 6.5” Sentinel Prime.

Sentinel Prime converts into jet mode in 17 steps and battle mode in 16 steps for versatile play.

Figures feature articulated limbs, beam sword, and two blasters, enhancing action poses.

Pre-orders for Sentinel Prime and other figures like Optimus Prime are live, releasing in May 2025.

Transformers One has arrived in theaters, surprising new and old fans of this legendary franchise. This film is taking fans back to the beginning with new origins for some of your favorite Autobots and Deceptions before the war. While the film is focused on characters like Orion Pax and D-16, other iconic bots are making their appearances, including Sentinel Prime. Now, Hasbro is bringing these designs to life as they debut their newest set of Studio Series figures, including Sentinel Prime. Standing 6.5" tall, his new big-screen animated appearance is nicely captured here, and he will convert into his jet mode in just 17 steps. However, there is a third mode as well, along with Transformers fans, to convert him into battle mode in just 16 steps. Besides converting will be fully articulated and will come with two blasters as well as a beam sword. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $24.99, along with some of the other Transformers One figures like Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee, and Elita-1 with a May 2025 release.

Transformers One Studio Series Sentinel Prime

"Bring the epic action of the TRANSFORMERS movies from the big screen into your collection with the TRANSFORMERS Studio Series Voyager Class Sentinel Prime action figure! Inspired by the TRANSFORMERS ONE film, this 6.5-inch figure converts between robot and jet mode in 17 steps, and between robot and battle mode in 16 steps."

"Features articulated head, arms, and legs for action poses and comes with a beam sword and 2 blaster accessories that attach to the figure. Look for more TRANSFORMERS Studio Series collectible figures to build a movie-inspired collection (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

3 EPIC MODES: This Studio Series Transformers toy converts between robot and jet mode in 17 steps, and between robot and battle mode in 16 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: Transformers figure comes with a beam sword and 2 blaster accessories that attach to the figure

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!