Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: green goblin, hasbro, Marvel Legends, spider-man

Build Up Your Green Goblin Arsenal with Hasbro's Pumpkin Bomb Replica

Embrace the madness and become the Green Goblin as Hasbro unveils some brand new Legends Replicas from the events of No Way Home

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Green Goblin Pumpkin Bomb replica from Spider-Man: No Way Home for roleplay enthusiasts.

Features light and sound effects, including Green Goblin’s signature laugh and a blast countdown sequence.

Marvel Legends Pumpkin Bomb priced at $39.99, available for pre-order today, and set to release in Fall 2024.

A must-have collectible with movie-accurate details, adding to any Marvel fan’s roleplay gear collection.

Spider-Man Day is here, and Hasbro is celebrating by bringing one of his greatest villains to life, the Green Goblin; coming to life from the Marvel Legends Roleplay line, new replicas from Spider-Man: No Way Home are on the way. This consists of a new Green Goblin replica mask from the legendary 2002 film Spider-Man, directed by Sam Raimi. But that is not all, as Hasbro will also be taking some tech right from the Goblin's Lair with his infamous Pumpkin Bombs! This hand-held replica finally brings these weapons to life after nearly 20 years, and it's worth every penny.

The Pumpkin Bomb will feature light and sound sequences by pushing the center button on the device. Spider-Man fans can even roll the pumpkin for a light-up countdown ending with a blast effect as well as the Green Goblin's signature laugh being stored inside. This is a Marvel collectible that fans have been waiting for over two decades for, and Hasbro did not miss a beat with it. One of these Spider-Man replicas is priced at only $39.99 and is set for Fall 2024. Pre-orders arrive online today at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and most online retailers.

Marvel Legends Series Green Goblin Roleplay Electronic Pumpkin

"(F9004 | HASBRO | Ages 14 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $39.99 | Available: Fall 2024). The Green Goblin's weapon arsenal includes incendiary hand-held devices in the shape of pumpkins. Stored in his glider, they can release enough heat to melt through a three-inch thick sheet of steel."

"This officially licensed electronic pumpkin features light-up modes by pressing the center button to activate light FX. Press the center button twice to activate a light and sound sequence, featuring the Green Goblin's signature cackle. Roll the pumpkin for a light-up countdown ending in a blast sound FX. Press and hold the center button for 3 seconds for a 1-minute light display. With movie-accurate sculpting and detailing, this is the next essential Marvel Legends Roleplay item for your Marvel gear collection (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!