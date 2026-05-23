Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, thundercats

ThunderCats Return to Super7 with New Story Scene Bundle Set

A new ThunderCats ULTIMATES! Story Scene Bundle is coming soon from Super 7, inspired by Episode 3, Berbils

Article Summary Super7’s new ThunderCats ULTIMATES! Story Scene Bundle recreates Episode 3, “Berbils,” from the classic cartoon.

The set features a bound Lion-O figure plus two new Berbils, inspired by their first meeting on Third Earth.

ThunderCats collectors get episode-based accessories including rope, locusts, Berbil fruit, a blowgun, and dagger.

Super7 has opened pre-orders for the ThunderCats Berbils bundle at $150, with release planned for November 2026.

"Berbils" is the third episode of ThunderCats and follows Lion-O and Snarf as they discover a peaceful race of robot-like teddy bear creatures called the Berbils on Third Earth. The Berbils live in Berbil Village and are led by Ro-Bear-Bill, but Trollogs and the larger Giantors threaten their home. When Lion-O first met these robotic bears, he was captured, but Lion-O realized they were not the threat; they needed his help.

Super7 is now bringing this episode to life with a brand new ThunderCats ULTIMATES! Story Scene bundle set. Prepare to be captured in Berbil Village with a new Lion-O figure who is intricately sculpted, showcasing him bound by ropes. Super7 has also included two brand-new Berbils figures, nicely detailed and articulated, that come with a set of accessories. This will include a soft goods rope, locusts, a blowgun, a dagger, Berbil fruit, and more. The ThunderCats ULTIMATES! Story Scene Bundle is already up for pre-order on Super7 for $150 with a November 2026 release.,

Super7 x ThunderCats: Story Scene Bundle (Episode 3, Berbils)

"Lion-O has good reason to not trust the Berbils from Planet Ro-Bear, who have captured him. But the ties of friendship grow stronger as the Berbils show him kindness, and Lion-O and the other ThunderCats help defeat their enemies, including Mumm-Ra's locusts. To capture the fun and adventures of Season 1, Episode 3 of the 1980s animated series, Super7 has created a ThunderCats ULTIMATES! Story Scene Bundle."

"Lion-O, as an ULTIMATES! figure is 7" scale and highly articulated. He's intricately sculpted and painted, with a torso and arms bound by ropes. Two Berbils come with this set, along with a soft goods rope, Berbil fruit, locusts, a blow gun, a triangle, a dagger, and other accessories. The entire ensemble arrives in a box with artwork that sets the scene."

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