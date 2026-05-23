Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, thundercats
ThunderCats Return to Super7 with New Story Scene Bundle Set
A new ThunderCats ULTIMATES! Story Scene Bundle is coming soon from Super 7, inspired by Episode 3, Berbils
Article Summary
- Super7’s new ThunderCats ULTIMATES! Story Scene Bundle recreates Episode 3, “Berbils,” from the classic cartoon.
- The set features a bound Lion-O figure plus two new Berbils, inspired by their first meeting on Third Earth.
- ThunderCats collectors get episode-based accessories including rope, locusts, Berbil fruit, a blowgun, and dagger.
- Super7 has opened pre-orders for the ThunderCats Berbils bundle at $150, with release planned for November 2026.
"Berbils" is the third episode of ThunderCats and follows Lion-O and Snarf as they discover a peaceful race of robot-like teddy bear creatures called the Berbils on Third Earth. The Berbils live in Berbil Village and are led by Ro-Bear-Bill, but Trollogs and the larger Giantors threaten their home. When Lion-O first met these robotic bears, he was captured, but Lion-O realized they were not the threat; they needed his help.
Super7 is now bringing this episode to life with a brand new ThunderCats ULTIMATES! Story Scene bundle set. Prepare to be captured in Berbil Village with a new Lion-O figure who is intricately sculpted, showcasing him bound by ropes. Super7 has also included two brand-new Berbils figures, nicely detailed and articulated, that come with a set of accessories. This will include a soft goods rope, locusts, a blowgun, a dagger, Berbil fruit, and more. The ThunderCats ULTIMATES! Story Scene Bundle is already up for pre-order on Super7 for $150 with a November 2026 release.,
Super7 x ThunderCats: Story Scene Bundle (Episode 3, Berbils)
"Lion-O has good reason to not trust the Berbils from Planet Ro-Bear, who have captured him. But the ties of friendship grow stronger as the Berbils show him kindness, and Lion-O and the other ThunderCats help defeat their enemies, including Mumm-Ra's locusts. To capture the fun and adventures of Season 1, Episode 3 of the 1980s animated series, Super7 has created a ThunderCats ULTIMATES! Story Scene Bundle."
"Lion-O, as an ULTIMATES! figure is 7" scale and highly articulated. He's intricately sculpted and painted, with a torso and arms bound by ropes. Two Berbils come with this set, along with a soft goods rope, Berbil fruit, locusts, a blow gun, a triangle, a dagger, and other accessories. The entire ensemble arrives in a box with artwork that sets the scene."