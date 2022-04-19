Hasbro Debuts Transformers Legacy Titan Cybertron Universe Metroplex

It is Transformers Tuesday, and Hasbro has revealed their newest Legacy figure with the arrival of Metroplex. Coming to us from Transformers: Cybertron, Metroplex is taking a break from building up cities on Gigantion to kick some butt. Hasbro is continuing to dive deeper into the legacy and history of Transformers with a mighty and impressive Autobot. Coming in at 22 inches, Metroplex comes to live like never before with the ability to convert into his excavator mode in 52 steps. Hasbro even added a flip down welding mask for when he wants to get some work done. Other Transformers features include a buzzsaw and claw accessories and an updated Generation design that fans can fall in love with. The Transformers Legacy Series Titan Cybertron Universe Metroplex from Hasbro is priced at $199.99. He is set to release in November 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"Harness the power of Energon with the Transformers Legacy Series Titan Cybertron Universe Metroplex robot toy! As head foreman, Metroplex spends his days building cities on Gigantion to reconstruct a peaceful future for the planet. Universes collide! Transformers: Legacy brings together fan-favorite characters from across the Transformers multiverse. Figures feature deco inspired by their universe with an updated Generations design. In honor of the almost 40-year legacy, the fandoms come together from across the Transformers multiverse, all in one toy line. Transformers: Legacy action figures are great kids' toys and exciting collectibles for fans of all ages."

Includes: figure, 2 accessories, and instructions.

CYBERTRON-INSPIRED DESIGN: This Legacy Series 22-inch Cybertron Universe Metroplex robot toy is inspired by the animated series, Transformers: Cybertron, updated with a Generations-style design

UNIVERSES COLLIDE: Universes collide with Transformers: Legacy! This epic line of toys brings together fan-favorite characters from across the Transformers multiverse

2 EPIC MODES: Action figure converts from robot to excavator mode in 52 steps. Features flip-down welding mask in robot mode

CONVERT TO WORK MODE: Convert this Cybertron Universe Metroplex action figure to work mode by flipping down the toy's welding mask in robot mode

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: Comes with combining buzzsaw and claw accessories. Buzzsaw accessory stores on figure's back. Claw accessory can grab smaller figures (each sold separately, subject to availability)

Ages 15 and up

Warning: Choking Hazard – Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.

Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers