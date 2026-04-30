Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: disney, ducktales, NECA

Adventure Awaits with NECA's New DuckTales Scrooge McDuck

Get ready for the adventure of a lifetime as NECA is stepping into the wonderful world of DuckTales with new Ultimate 7” figures

NECA is taking a trip to Duckburg with their newest set of Ultimate 7" scale action figures. Scrooge McDuck is the center of his Saturday Morning Cartoon series, DuckTales. He is known for his immense wealth and even greater determination to protect and grow it. However, despite his reputation as the richest duck in the world, Scrooge McDuck is a seasoned explorer who has built his fortune through grit, intelligence, and glory. Whether diving into his money bin or embarking on dangerous treasure hunts across the globe, Scrooge continues to strive for excitement and adventure.

NECA was sure to keep these adventures going as they have unveiled new DuckTales-inspired figures, including Scrooge McDuck. These figures are packed with detail, feature a cel-shaded design, and offer a nice assortment of accessories. Scrooge will come with two swappable heads, his lucky dime, a stack of cash, jewels, his cane, and a bag of money. The classic version of the Ducktales cartoon is faithfully captured here, and pre-orders are already live for $39.99 with an October 2026 release. Be on the lookout for more figures in NECA's new and growing DuckTales collection with pilot Launchpad McQuack, the local Duckburg hero Gizmoduck, and, of course, a 3-Pack that features Huey, Dewie, and Louie.

Disney's DuckTales – Ultimate Scrooge McDuck Figure

"DuckTales has landed at NECA! Celebrate the timeless and beloved characters from the classic '80s Disney Afternoon cartoon with new Ultimate action figures. Scrooge McDuck is the legendary duck of fortune and adventure, celebrated for his sharp wit, boundless determination, and lifelong pursuit of treasure. Standing in 7-inch scale, this figure comes with a wealth of accessories: interchangeable heads and hands, Number One Dime, treasure, money, and jewels. Comes in collector-friendly packaging with VHS homage artwork."

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