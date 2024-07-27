Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, x-men

New X-Men Arcade Inspired Sentinel Marvel Legends 2-Pack Revealed

Some brand new Hasbro reveals have arrived from San Diego Comic Con including new some brand new Marvel Legends action figures

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a new Marvel Legends X-Men Sentinel 2-Pack at San Diego Comic Con.

Figures are 7.2 inches tall with classic arcade deco, perfect for army building.

Includes 9 accessories: swappable hands, blaster effects, and a boulder.

Exclusively available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse on July 27th at 5 PM EST for $54.99.

San Diego Comic Con is here, and that means tons of new collectibles are getting revealed from the hit con. One of those new releases arrived during Hasbro's breakfast event with some new love for the X-Men. A new Marvel Comic Sentinel 2-Pack is on the way that features two 7.2" tall figures that are inspired by the classic enemies found in the X-Men arcade games. Both figures are nicely detailed with some classic brightly colored arcade deco and are packed together in a windowless box with some sweet 8-bit artwork. This release will include two pairs of swappable hands, four blaster effects for the Sentinels, and a boulder to destroy some mutants with. This is a very unique release and while these Sentinel will not tower over your Marvel Legends figures, they are perfect for building. Smaller mutant eradicating army. This Sentinel's Arcade 2-Pack will be a Hasbro Pulse Exclusive for $54.99, and pre-orders arrive today at 5 PM EST.

Marvel Legends Series X-Men Sentinels 2-Pack

"Adversaries of the X-Men, the robotic Sentinels exist for the sole purpose of detecting and destroying mutants. Inspired by the X-Men villains from various Marvel comics and entertainment, this Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Sentinels figure set are fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs and stand at 7.2 inches tall. Comes with 9 accessories, including alternate hands and blast FX, and a boulder that figures can be posed holding as though they are about to throw it."

"Each collectible action figure features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses on your shelf. Figures come in a closed box package with retro-inspired design and character artwork. Available for pre- order on July 7/27 at 5PM ET exclusively on Hasbro Pulse."

