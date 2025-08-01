Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

A Goofy Movie and More Takes to the Stage with Disney Lorcana Fabled

The magical world of Disney continues to come to tables as Ravensburger unveils new information on the future of Lorcana

Article Summary Disney Lorcana Fabled expansion launches August 29 at local card shops, September 5 at major retailers.

A Goofy Movie and Dumbo join the Lorcana universe, featuring new beloved characters and cards.

Two new ultra-rare card types debut: Epic and Iconic, with stunning foil treatments for collectors.

Format rotation announced: oldest four Lorcana sets retire from tournament play, reprints stay legal.

Gen Con 2025 has arrived, and with it Ravensburgers as a Co-Sponsor, giving them a magical spot on the convention floor with Promos, announcements, and reveals. Disney Lorcana's next expansion, Fabled, launches on August 29 at Local Card Shop followed by a wider release at retailers on September 5. This new set brings some fresh magic and brand-new rarities to Lorcana players and collectors, which have started to be revealed. This set will feature some pretty amazing characters, rarities, and plenty of enchanteds to collect, and Ravensburger had some words about the launch at Gen Con 2025:

Like many folks, I was watching the First Chapter release of Disney Lorcana TCG here in Indianapolis two years ago and was swept up in the excitement of a trading card game displaying such a palpable love of all things Disney," said Elaine Chase, Chief Marketing Officer for TCGs at Ravensburger. "I feel a surge of joy leading this team as we embark on the next chapter of Disney Lorcana with Iconic new Mickey and Minnie cards and incredible franchises new to the game like A Goofy Movie, and Dumbo."





That's right, more legendary Disney films are entering the game with A Goofy Movie taking to the stage with Max, Goofy, and Powerline. As for Dumbo, the circus is blowing into town with everyone's favorite flying elephant and Timothy Q. Mouse soaring into action. But what truly sets Fabled apart are the two new high-end rarities: Epic and Iconic. There are 18 Epic cards with borderless rainbow foil and 18 Enchanted cards echoed from past sets—but only 2 Iconic cards, featuring alternate full‑art Mickey and Minnie foil designs so rare they make Enchanted cards look common. Fabled will also prepare for a new format rotation, which will retire the oldest four sets (The First Chapter – Ursula's Return) from tournament play—but reprinted favorites in Fabled will stay legal under the new rotation rules. Pre-orders are already live for Disney Lorcana Fabled at a variety of retailers, and Booster Boxes, Booster packs, Troves, and Starter Decks are being offered.

About the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game (TCG)

"First released in August 2023 in the United States, the Disney Lorcana TCG is a trading card game set in the wondrous realm of Disney Lorcana. Players take on the role of Illumineers and wield magic ink to summon a team of Disney characters known as glimmers, who appear in both familiar and fantastical ways. The game was designed to be easy to learn for TCG newcomers while still offering strategic depth for experienced players. Featuring hundreds of original pieces of Disney art that collectors will adore, the game is welcoming to beginners, expert TCG players, and Disney fans alike."

