Go Interstellar with The Cosmic Convenience from Super Action Stuff

Happycat Industries is back with more ways to enhance your action figure display with new Super Action Stuff like Cosmic Convenience

Set includes 30+ sci-fi inspired weapons, effects, and props designed for 6” and 7” collectible figures

Compatible with G.I. Joe Classified, Marvel Legends, NECA, Super7, and many other major action figure lines

Pre-orders available now for $39.99, with a vending-machine storage unit and December 2025 release date

Get ready to enhance your action figure collection with yet another impressive accessory set from Super Action Stuff. Say hello to The Cosmic Convenience Accessory Set, which delivers over 30 sci‑fi themed extras that are all packed in a vending‑machine style 1/12‑scale unit. These accessories are designed to work with your 6" and 7" figures, allowing for more display options for G.I. Joe Classified, Marvel Legends, NECA, and even Super7 releases. The Cosmic Convenience is loaded with some futuristic props that consist of a scanner, wrist blaster, flamethrower, space pistol, and four laser swords with slash effects.

The cosmic fun does not end there, as this Super Action Stuff set will also include red and purple blood effects, laser burns, blaster holes, and a wide variety of weapon effects for each weapon. These accessories are compatible with most major lines and will surely add cinematic flair to any shelf setup, whether Deadpool needs a Mega Man-themed blaster or you need to add some interstellar fun to your Star Wars: The Black Series collection. Pre-orders are already live for The Cosmic Convenience Accessory Kit for $39.99 with a December 2025 release.

Super Action Stuff The Cosmic Convenience Accessory Set

"The Cosmic Convenience set by Super Action Stuff is a set including over 30+ accessories compatible with 1/12 scale action figures. This set is held in a 1/12 scale Vending Machine with removable shelving. Perfect for action figure photography and figure posing to add some fun sci-fi themed weapons and accessories for your action figure collection."

Box Contents

Vending machine

Omni blaster hand cannon

4 Laser blades

Proto Zapper pistol

Flame thrower

Scanning device

2 Small smoke exhaust effects

2 Large smoke exhaust effects

Electric zap

Blue energy blast effect

Flamethrower effect

2 Energy wrist effects

Repeating fire blast

Quantum shield

Sound wave

Long saber energy burn

Short saber energy burn

4 Laser blaster burn holes

3 Armor impact damage effects

Purple blood effect

2 Red blood effects

Ground explosion effect

4 3mm pegs

2 3mm to 1mm peg attachments

