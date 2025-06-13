Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman: The Animated Series The Gray Ghost Arrives at McFarlane

A new wave of exclusive Batman: The Animated Series figures is coming soon to Target Stores from McFarlane Toys. This new wave will feature four figures, and when all are assembled, they will create the anti-hero Jonah Hex. One of which is the arrival of The Grey Ghost, who was voiced by Batman '66 legend Adam West. This character was a heartfelt nod to Batman's own fictional inspirations and was showcased in the Batman: The Animated Series episode "Beware the Grey Ghost." Simon Trent was a washed-up TV actor who was once famous for portraying the pulp hero Grey Ghost. However, he finds new purpose when Bruce Wayne reveals that the character helped inspire his own identity as Batman.

The Grey Ghost now goes from a fake hero to a real one by teaming up with Batman to stop a series of bombings inspired by one of his old episodes of his show. McFarlane Toys is now bringing The Grey Ghost to life with a new figure that captures his design right from the hit cartoon. He will come with a VHS tape, R/C car, swappable hands, and a piece to build Jonah Hex. Simon will not only join Batman in this exclusive Animated Series wave, but also Killer Croc and Ra's Al Ghul for $29.99. The figure is set to arrive at Target Stores now with a July 2025 release and can also be seen online now.

McFarlane Toys Batman: The Animated Series – The Gray Ghost

"The star character of the TV show of the same name, the Gray Ghost was a huge hero and influence in Bruce Wayne's childhood; he often watched the show with his father before Thomas's tragic passing."

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure based on BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™

Designed with articulation for posing and play

THE GRAY GHOST™ is based on the television show BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™

Accessories include 2 extra hands, VHS tape, R/C car, weapon and art card with character art on front and character bio on the back

Includes Jonah Hex Build-A figure parts. Collect the entire wave to assemble JONAH HEX

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™ figures!

