Build Batman: The Animated Series Bruce Wayne with McFarlane Toys

The DC Universe is getting animated once again as McFarlane Toys is back with a new set of Batman: The Animated Series figures

While Batman takes the spotlight, Batman: The Animated Series gave Bruce Wayne real depth, portraying him as more than a mask. Voiced by the legendary Kevin Conroy, Bruce is a tortured yet brilliant man who becomes torn between duty and identity. Bruce has to play the role just right while fighting for the city and running Wayne Enterprises during the day. To keep his Batman identity under wraps, he uses his wealth to help the city in other ways. The rare times that we saw Bruce out of the suit, whether at galas or in quieter moments, it really added depth to who Batman is. Collector can now Build-A-Bruce as McFarlane Toys debuts their newest Batman: The Animated Series figure wave.

This whole set is a Target Exclusive release and will feature Poison Ivy, Bane, Phantasm, and H.A.R.D.A.C. Collect all four figures to add Bruce Wayne to your collection. He is featured in a brown suit and comes with a suitcase that opens to show off his secret identity. With Mattel getting the DC Comics license in mid-2026, it is unclear how many more releases like this we will see from McFarlane Toys. So be sure to snag up these on shelves from Target while you can, with each figure getting a $29.99 price tag.

Batman: The Animated Series Build-A Bruce – Bruce Wayne

"Collect all 6″ scale figures from the Batman: The Animated Series Build-a line including H.A.R.D.A.C, Poison Ivy, Bane, and Phantasm to construct Bruce Wayne!"

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure

Designed with articulation for posing and play

BRUCE WAYNE™ is based on the television show BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™

Accessories include a suitcase

Collect all McFarlane TOYS™ BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™ figures

