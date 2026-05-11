Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Unveils New Star Wars Legends TVC Figure with Luuke

Hasbro has revealed some brand new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures including Luuke, the clone of Luke Skywalker

Article Summary Hasbro expands Star Wars Legends with a new Vintage Collection Luuke figure inspired by Timothy Zahn’s Thrawn Trilogy.

Luuke Skywalker, cloned from Luke’s severed hand, returns as Joruus C’baoth’s weapon from The Last Command.

The 3.75-inch Star Wars TVC figure includes a soft goods blue cloak, blue lightsaber, and comics-inspired deco.

Star Wars collectors can pre-order Luuke now on Hasbro Pulse for $19.99 ahead of a September 2026 release.

Hasbro is stepping into the Star Wars Legends universe once again with the return of Luuke. Luuke Skywalker was introduced in Timothy Zahn's iconic Thrawn Trilogy, one of the most influential stories in the Star Wars Legends timeline. Luuke was a clone created from the severed hand that Luke Skywalker lost during his duel with Darth Vader in The Empire Strikes Back. Unlike Luke, Luuke possessed little personality and acted mainly as a weapon under the insane Jedi clone master Joruus C'baoth.

This clone wielded a duplicate lightsaber and would confront Luke Skywalker in a dramatic final duel. In the end, Mara Jade was the one to strike down Luuke, and now this clone is back with an updated figure to add to your collection. He features a fabric blue cloak, a blue lightsaber, and an updated outfit to match his appearance in the Star Wars Thrawn Trilogy. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $19.99, with a September 2026 release.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Luuke (The Last Command)

"Trained by Jedi Master Joruus C'baoth, the mad clone Luuke Skywalker proved to be a formidable opponent to Luke Skywalker himself. Celebrate the publishing legacy of Star Wars with this Luuke action figure The Vintage Collection. TVC's Star Wars figures feature premium detail and design across product, deco, and packaging that fans have come to know and love."

This 3.75-inch-scale (9.5 cm) figure is inspired by the character's appearance in the comics – a great addition to your Star Wars expanded universe collection.

The Vintage Collection adds Luuke to the line, featuring a soft goods cape and comics-based design and deco.

Pose out Luuke with the included blue-bladed Lightsaber™ and unlit hilt.

Features a Kenner-inspired cardback with a unique VC number for collectability.

Collect more figures from The Vintage Collection to build out a Star Wars publishing tribute on your shelf (Each sold separately. Subject to availability).

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