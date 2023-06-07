Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, marvel, Marvel Legends, the marvels

Hasbro Unveils New The Marvels Legends Wave with Captain Marvel

Hasbro has unveiled a new wave of Marvel Legends figures for the latest MCU film with movie and comic inspired action figures

Captain Marvel is back as the Marvel Cinematic Universe gets ready to go cosmic once again with The Marvels. It looks like Hasbro has unveiled their latest Marvel Legends wave for the upcoming MCU film. As usual, the set will have seven figures, with movie and Marvel Comics characters included. Carol Danvers is, of course, included featuring her latest appearance. The sculpt on this figure is nicely done and captures the likeness of Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson. She will come with some nice cosmic attachments for her hands, as well as a Build-A-Figure part for The Totally Awesome Hulk, aka Amadeus Cho. Captain Marvel will join Photon and Ms. Marvel in this wave, so stay tuned for full reveals on them. Pre-orders will arrive today at 1 PM EST at most retailers like here for $24.99, with a Summer 2023 release. For more Marvel Legends MCU fun, be sure to check out the recently revealed Gladiator Hulk figure right here.

Go Cosmic with Captain Marvel and Marvel Legends

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES CAPTAIN MARVEL – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Summer 2023). Captain Marvel is a powerful solo act, but now has a real shot at redemption as team member of The Marvels! Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES CAPTAIN MARVEL figure. This quality 6-inch scale Captain Marvel figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in The Marvels! Includes figure, 4 entertainment-inspired accessories and 1 Build-A-Figure part."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order 6/7 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and other major retailers."

