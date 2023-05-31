Gladiator Hulk Enters the Arena with Deluxe Marvel Legends Figure A new Marvel Legends figure has arrived as we are entering the arena with Gladiator Hulk once again with a new deluxe release

The power of the Hulk has been unleashed once again as Hasbro revisits The Infinity Saga. Coming to life from Thor: Ragnarok, Gladiator Hulk is back with a brand new incredible figure. This figure was once a Marvel Legends Build a Figure back in 2017 but is now getting its very own deluxe release. Hasbro has added some modifications to this version compared to its original release like an updated deco and a new head sculpt. Hulk will come with both gladiator weapons, a secondary hand, as well as a second portrait with a removable gladiator helmet. MCU and Marvel Legends will be able to bring home this green giant exclusively from Amazon for $39.99. He is set to release in fall 2023, and pre-orders are set to go live today at 1 PM EST right here. Be sure you also check out more exclusive Marvel Legends releases like the recently announced Avengers West Coast 5-Pack seen here.

Enter the Arena with Hasbro's Marvel Legends

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GLADIATOR HULK – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $39.99 / Available: Fall 2023. Missing since the Avengers' last globe-spanning battle, the Hulk's whereabouts are finally uncovered when Thor finds his ally in an unlikely locale: a cosmic gladiatorial arena halfway across the galaxy. This quality 6-inch scale Hulk figure features deco and design inspired by his appearance in the film Thor: Ragnarok! Includes figure and 5 entertainment-inspired accessories including an alternate head and gladiator helmet."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order May 31 at 1p.m. ET exclusively at Amazon.

