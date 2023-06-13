Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: disney, Hocus Pocus, lego

Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters' Cottage Comes to Life with LEGO

Return to Salem and light the Black Flame Candle once again as LEGO is brining the spooky world of Hocus Pocus to life with a new set

The Black Flame Candle awaits you as LEGO debuts a spooky new LEGO Ideas set. Coming to life from the beloved Halloween movie Disney's Hocus Pocus, the Sanderson Sisters' Cottage has arrived. This magical set takes Master Builders back to Salem with this impressive 2,316-piece set that stands 10 inches high and 10 inches wide. Hocus Pocus fans can relive iconic moments with this set that is packed with Easter eggs from the film and 6 LEGO minifigures with Winifred Sanderson, Sarah Sanderson, Mary Sanderson, Max Dennison, Dani Dennison and Allison Watts, plus cat-form Thackery Binx. From cooking up children, their cottage turned museum to taking a walk through the graveyard, this LEGO Ideas that has it all. It is sets like this that really showcase the power of the LEGO Ideas program and how creative some builders are out there. Every day is Halloween with the set, and LEGO has the Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters' Cottage priced at $229.99. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans will be able to bring home the on July 4, right here.

Everyday is Halloween with LEGO and Hocus Pocus

"Capture the bewitching joy of a classic movie with this collectible LEGO® Ideas Disney Hocus Pocus: The Sanderson Sisters' Cottage (21341) set. The cottage can be opened in multiple ways for easy viewing of the interior details, including the museum gift shop, cauldron with a LEGO light brick to illuminate the fire underneath, Book of Spells and the witches' bat-infested bedroom. Detach the side room where Dani Dennison was captured by the witches and turn the water wheel outside to make pink 'smoke' puff out of the chimney."

"A top Halloween gift idea for fantasy-comedy fans, the set features 6 LEGO minifigures, plus a Thackery Binx (in cat form) figure. The characters come with lots of accessory elements to bring Disney Hocus Pocus scenes to life, including a green lightning spell, Dani's Halloween pumpkin bucket and the broom, mop and vacuum cleaner the witches fly on in the movie. The gate/graveyard build can be used as a display stand for all the included characters."

LEGO® Ideas Disney Hocus Pocus building set (21341) – Relive hilarious scenes from classic Halloween movie Disney Hocus Pocus with this detailed buildable model of The Sanderson Sisters' Cottage

6 LEGO® minifigures – Winifred Sanderson, Sarah Sanderson, Mary Sanderson, Max Dennison, Dani Dennison and Allison Watts, plus a Thackery Binx (in cat form) figure and accessories

Fun features – Spin the water wheel to make pink 'smoke' puff from the chimney, activate the LEGO® light brick to light the fire under the cauldron, open the witches' Book of Spells, and more

Authentic details – Fold up the roof to view the witches' bedroom with a triple bed, hanging cages and bat and spiderweb elements. Detach the side room where Dani was captured by the witches

Gift idea for adults – Treat yourself or give this collectible 2,316-piece LEGO® Ideas building set as a birthday or Halloween gift to Disney Hocus Pocus fans and any lovers of fantasy and comedy

Build, display and play – The cottage measures over 10.5 in. (27 cm) high, 10 in. (26 cm) wide and 9 in. (24 cm) deep. The gate/graveyard build can be used as a display stand for all the included characters

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!