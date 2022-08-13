Hot Toys Celebrates the Legacy of Black Panther with New 1/6 Figure

The Legacy of Black Panther comes to Hot Toys as the King of Wakanda comes to Hot Toys. This year is loaded with Legacy collectibles for the film, and we are also getting a sequel in November with Wakanda Forever. The Legacy of T'Challa and the late and great Chadwick Boseman come to life with this new Sixth Scale Black Panther (Original Suit) figure. This figure I by far superior than his other releases with a new enhanced body suit, new foot articulation, and even more intricate textured detail. Hot Toys went all out with T'Challa head sculpt, with incredible likeness bringing the legendary Black Panther right off the screen. For accessories, Marvel fans will get swappable hands, as well as a shield, a spear, and a Wakanda warrior mask. This figure is truly a work of art, and if you need a King of Wakanda for your Marvel Studios collection, then this is the one you want. T'Challa is priced at $285, set for a Q3-Q4 2023 release, and pre-orders are already live here.

"Black Panther Legacy – 1/6th scale Black Panther (Original Suit) Collectible Figure. "We must find a way to look after one another, as if we were one single tribe." – Black Panther As the new king of Wakanda, T'Challa is struggling to cope with the loss of his father T'Chaka, but is determined to live up to his great legacy. When Wakanda finds herself beset by two enemies intent on the nation's downfall, Black Panther must do all he can to defend Wakanda and the rest of the world. Celebrating the lasting legacy of the King of Wakanda, Hot Toys is pleased to introduce the 1/6th scale Black Panther (Original Suit) collectible figure for Marvel Studios' Black Panther Legacy collection."

Meticulously crafted based on the Black Panther's original suit in the movie, the collectible figure features a T'Challa head sculpt with remarkable likeness, an interchangeable Black Panther masked head, a highly poseable and specialized body to highlight the king's muscled physique, a newly refined screen-accurate Black Panther's vibranium weave suit with silver accents and intricate details, iconic accessories including a shield, a spear, a Wakanda warrior mask, and a figure stand. Pick up the figure of the King in his Original Suit to check out his combat prowess! Wakanda Forever!"

Features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa in Black Panther

One (1) T'Challa head sculpt

One (1) interchangeable Black Panther masked head

Movie-accurate facial features with detailed skin texture and sculpted beard

Approximately 31.5 cm tall

Newly developed muscular body with over 30 points of articulations

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of clenching hands One (1) pair of clenching hands with claws One (1) right hand for holding spear

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-printed

Costume:

One (1) newly tailored vibranium suit with silver accent and detailed patterns

Weapon:

One (1) shield

One (1) spear

Accessories:

One (1) Wakanda warrior mask (wearable on head sculpt)

Specially designed themed figure stand with movie logo and character name