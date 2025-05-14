Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars
Hot Toys Debuts Star Wars: Attack Of The Clones 1/6 Obi-Wan Kenobi
Step into a galaxy far, far away with Hot Toys as they unveils a new set of Exclusive Star Wars 1/6 scale figures like Obi-Wan Kenobi
Article Summary
- Hot Toys unveils a new 1/6 scale Obi-Wan Kenobi figure from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.
- Figure features Ewan McGregor's likeness, rolling eyes, and detailed hair sculpture for screen accuracy.
- Includes LED lightsaber, swappable blades and hands, Jedi robe, communicator, and courier droid accessories.
- Pre-orders and an Artisan Edition are coming soon, with an Anakin Skywalker figure also teased for release.
In Attack of the Clones, Obi-Wan Kenobi steps into the pivotal role as a Jedi Knight and mentor to Anakin Skywalker. He is now more seasoned than his younger counterpart, as seen in The Phantom Menace. A lot happens to this heroic Jedi Knight throughout the film, from stopping an assassination attempt on Padmé Amidala, discovering a mysterious clone army, and even a lightsaber duel with Count Dooku. Now the adventure continues as Hot Toys unveils their latest 1/6 scale Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Obi-Wan Kenobi figure.
Featuring his sweet Jedi Mullet, Kenobi is ready for action with a remarkable likeness to Ewan McGregor, a tailored Jedi outfit, and a nice set of themed accessories. This includes an LED lightsaber with swappable blades, a variety of swappable hands, a Jedi Robe, a communicator, and a courier droid. Pre-orders for the Attack of the Clones Obi-Wan Kenobi are not live yet, and an Artisan Edition will also be released alongside this version. Stay tuned for pre-orders to arrive on Sideshow Collectibles soon, and be on the lookout for the Attack of the Clones 1/6 Anakin Skywalker, which seems to be also coming soon.
Star Wars: Attack Of The Clones 1/6th Obi-Wan Kenobi
"In Attack of the Clones, Obi-Wan Kenobi plays a pivotal role as a mentor to Anakin Skywalker, a skilled investigator, and a courageous defender of the galaxy. From his discovery of the mysterious Clone Army on Kamino to his intense battles with Jango Fett and Count Dooku, Obi-Wan embodies the wisdom and strength of the Jedi Order. Inspired by Ewan McGregor's unforgettable portrayal of the Jedi Master in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, this figure brings the iconic character to life like never before."
"Meticulously crafted for incredible screen accuracy, this figure features a head sculpt that captures Ewan McGregor's likeness with remarkable detail, complete with separate rolling eyeballs and an intricately designed hair sculpture. Dressed in finely tailored Jedi outfit, the Obi-Wan figure comes equipped with a fantastic array of accessories and weapons, including lightsabers, lightsaber deflecting effect accessories, a courier droid, a communicator, and a figure stand."