Hot Toys Debuts Star Wars: Attack Of The Clones 1/6 Obi-Wan Kenobi

Step into a galaxy far, far away with Hot Toys as they unveils a new set of Exclusive Star Wars 1/6 scale figures like Obi-Wan Kenobi

Figure features Ewan McGregor's likeness, rolling eyes, and detailed hair sculpture for screen accuracy.

Includes LED lightsaber, swappable blades and hands, Jedi robe, communicator, and courier droid accessories.

Pre-orders and an Artisan Edition are coming soon, with an Anakin Skywalker figure also teased for release.

In Attack of the Clones, Obi-Wan Kenobi steps into the pivotal role as a Jedi Knight and mentor to Anakin Skywalker. He is now more seasoned than his younger counterpart, as seen in The Phantom Menace. A lot happens to this heroic Jedi Knight throughout the film, from stopping an assassination attempt on Padmé Amidala, discovering a mysterious clone army, and even a lightsaber duel with Count Dooku. Now the adventure continues as Hot Toys unveils their latest 1/6 scale Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Obi-Wan Kenobi figure.

Featuring his sweet Jedi Mullet, Kenobi is ready for action with a remarkable likeness to Ewan McGregor, a tailored Jedi outfit, and a nice set of themed accessories. This includes an LED lightsaber with swappable blades, a variety of swappable hands, a Jedi Robe, a communicator, and a courier droid. Pre-orders for the Attack of the Clones Obi-Wan Kenobi are not live yet, and an Artisan Edition will also be released alongside this version. Stay tuned for pre-orders to arrive on Sideshow Collectibles soon, and be on the lookout for the Attack of the Clones 1/6 Anakin Skywalker, which seems to be also coming soon.

Star Wars: Attack Of The Clones 1/6th Obi-Wan Kenobi

"In Attack of the Clones, Obi-Wan Kenobi plays a pivotal role as a mentor to Anakin Skywalker, a skilled investigator, and a courageous defender of the galaxy. From his discovery of the mysterious Clone Army on Kamino to his intense battles with Jango Fett and Count Dooku, Obi-Wan embodies the wisdom and strength of the Jedi Order. Inspired by Ewan McGregor's unforgettable portrayal of the Jedi Master in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, this figure brings the iconic character to life like never before."

"Meticulously crafted for incredible screen accuracy, this figure features a head sculpt that captures Ewan McGregor's likeness with remarkable detail, complete with separate rolling eyeballs and an intricately designed hair sculpture. Dressed in finely tailored Jedi outfit, the Obi-Wan figure comes equipped with a fantastic array of accessories and weapons, including lightsabers, lightsaber deflecting effect accessories, a courier droid, a communicator, and a figure stand."

