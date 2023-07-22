Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics, Marvel Legends, sdcc

New Animated Spider-Man 2-Pack Revealed: Peter Parker vs. Smythe

Hasbro has unveiled some new Marvel Legends at San Diego Comic Con 2023 and pre-orders are arriving for the new wave

At last! A brand new Spider-Man: The Animated Series is getting another cel-shaded Marvel Legends 2-Pack from Hasbro. This will mark the fourth VHS set to arrive from the hit 90s cartoon with Symbiote Spider-Man vs. Carnage, Doc Ock vs. Aunt May, and Green Goblin vs. Mary Jane already out. A new set was revealed at SDCC 2023, which features the famous Daily Bugle photographer Peter Parker as he comes face to face with Alistair Smythe. Changing his body with gene-splicing and cybernetics, Smythe will stop at nothing to destroy Spider-Man. Both of these character designs are unique to the hit animated series, so it is nice to see them brought to life right before our eyes from Hasbro. This amazing Marvel Legends VHS set is a HasbroPulse.com exclusive and pre-orders are live right here for $52.99.

"HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SMYTHE & PETER PARKER– (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $52.99/Available: Fall 2023) . In a twist of irony, Alistair Smythe – who created the Spider-Slayer robots for Kingpin – was made into a cyborg himself to face off with Spider-Man. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SMYTHE & PETER PARKER 2-pack. These quality 6-inch scale Smythe and Peter Parker figures are detailed to look like the characters' appearances in the 1994 Spider-Man: The Animated Series cartoon, featuring premium detail, multiple points of articulation and comes in unique vintage-style VHS-themed packaging. Comes with 2 figures and 5 comics-inspired accessories including Peter Parker's camera."

With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order 7/22 at 5pm ET exclusively at Hasbro Pulse and ShopDisney.

