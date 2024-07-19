Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: godzilla, hiya toys

Hiya Toys Debuts New Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah Heat Ray Godzilla

Hiya Toys is back with a new Hiya Exquisite Basic Series release with a Hat Ray variant from Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah (1991)

Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah (1991) is a Japanese kaiju film directed by Kazuki Ōmori. The story involves time travelers who attempt to prevent Godzilla's creation from stopping his rampage in the future; however, doing this has now inadvertently unleashed the titan known as King Ghidorah. It is King vs. King as the King of the Monsters now must take on one of his deadliest foes leading into an epic battle for the ages. Godzilla is now back and amped for battle as Hiya Toys unveils their latest Hiya Exquisite Basic Series figure that comes in at 7" tall. A new Heat Ray Hokkaido Version is coming soon, featuring the King of the Monsters with a special blue deco on his fins and a Heat Ray Effect. This figure is highly articulated with points of articulation in his arms, neck, legs, tail, and even his jaw. This is one version of this infamous kaiju that collectors will surely not want to miss, and it is priced at only $51. Collectors can add this new Heat Ray Godzilla Hokkaido Ver. release in Q1 2025, and pre-orders are already live directly through Hiya Toys.

HIYA Exquisite Basic Series Heat Ray Godzilla Hokkaido Ver.

Now Heat Ray Godzilla Hokkaido Ver. from Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah(1991) joins Hiyatoys EXQUISITE BASIC Series! Following the previous film 'Godzilla vs. Biollante'(1989), the 18th installment of the series was directed by Kazuki Ōmori and featured special effects directed by Koichi Kawakita. In 1992, a UFO carrying people from the 23rd century appears over Tokyo."

"They announce that future Japan will be destroyed due to nuclear contamination caused by Godzilla's destruction of nuclear power plants, and they have come to alter history and save Japan. The government decides to time travel to the era before the dinosaur transforms into Godzilla in an attempt to erase Godzilla's existence from history. The operation seems to have succeeded, but… King Ghidorah reappears, and an intense battle ensues."

