Mecha King Ghidorah Rises with New Godzilla Hiya Exquisite Series

Bow before the mighty King Ghidorah as this kaju has been resurrected with advanced 23rd century tech to take on the fury of Godzilla

Hiya Toys unveils a 13-inch articulated Mecha King Ghidorah figure with movie-accurate details and deco

The figure features mechanical wings, articulated tails and heads, and stunning biologic-mechanical textures

Available for preorder now, this Mecha King Ghidorah will ship in Q2 2026 for $120 direct from Hiya Toys

Mecha-King Ghidorah is the cybernetic kaiju that was introduced in the 1991 film Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah. After the original King Ghidorah was defeated by the King of the Monsters, Godzilla, future humans would go on to recover his remains. They would then revive this monster using advanced technology from the 23rd century, creating the powerful and wicked Mecha King Ghidorah. This enhanced version of this deadly foe now features mechanical wings, a new cybernetic middle head, and high-tech weaponry like added energy projectors and grappling cables for more destruction. Mecha King Ghidora is sent back in time to battle Godzilla in Tokyo, acting as humanity's last line of defense.

His time to save humanity from the destruction of Godzilla continues with Hiya Toys as they debut their newest Hiya Exquisite Basic Series, standing at a mighty 13" tall. A lot of detail was put into this figure with massive articulated wings, two movable tails, and all three heads are articulated. Hello from movie accurate deco to impressive detail throughout his biological and mechanical elements, Mecha King Ghidorah is ready for battle. Hiya Toys has this beauty set to arrive in Q2 2026 for only $120, and pre-orders are already live directly from Hiya Toys.

HIYA Exquisite Basic Series Godzilla vs. Mecha King Ghidorah

"The latest item of original Classic Godzilla! Now, Mecha King Ghidorah from Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah (1991) joins Hiyatoys EXQUISITE BASIC Series! The story follows after the initial confrontation between Godzilla and King Ghidorah, Emi Kano from the future utilizes advanced 23rd-century technology to combat Godzilla. She salvages the remains of King Ghidorah beneath the sea and modifies into Mecha King Ghidorah—a formidable cyborg of biology and cutting-edge machinery. This mechanical titan makes its dramatic debut in the climactic final battle in Shinjuku, Tokyo."

"Standing 33CM tall, this brand new EXQUISITE BASIC series Mecha King Ghidorah figure faithfully recreates the on-screen appearance. The movie-accurate color scheme highlights the contrast between the golden organic scales and the cold, silver-grey mechanical armor, perfectly conveying its imposing presence, especially in a wing-spreading pose."

