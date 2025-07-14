Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, the last of us

Hot Toys Reveals HBO Max The Last of Us Joe Miller 1/6 Figure

Inspired by the hit HBO Max series The Last of Us, Joel Miller comes to Hot Toys with a brand new and highly detailed 1/6 scale figure

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a highly detailed 1/6 scale Joel Miller figure based on HBO’s The Last of Us series

Authentic Pedro Pascal likeness, fabric clothes, weapons, backpack, and swappable hands included with figure

Pre-orders open now for $285 on Sideshow, with an estimated release date in December 2026

Collectors can expect future figures like Ellie and Clicker to join The Last of Us lineup soon

HBO's The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic drama based on the hit video game by Naughty Dog. The series follows Joel, a hardened survivor, and Ellie, a brave teenage girl, as they journey across the devastated United States. Taking place 20 years after a fungal outbreak collapses civilization and the loss of his daughter, Joel has been tasked with escorting Ellie to safety. She may hold the key to humanity's survival, and now Hot Toys is bringing Joel Miller to life with his very own 1/6 scale figure.

Faithfully capturing the likeness of Pedro Pascal, this The Last of Us figure features fabric clothes with a removable jacket. Other accessories include a backpack, a knife, a flashlight, an assault rifle, swappable hands, and a revolver, which can be holstered. There is a lot of detail in this figure, and it's nice to see some collectibles for the live-action version of The Last of Us. One can suspect that a 1/6 scale Ellie will most likely come in the future, and maybe even a Clicker. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow for $285, and he is set to arrive in December 2026. For more Hot Toys fun, be sure to join our exclusive Summer Giveaway with Sideshow for a chance to win a Hot Toys 1/6 Deluxe Jack Sparrow!

The Last of Us – Joel Miller 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure

"Joel Miller made his debut in the 2013 video game The Last of Us. Joel is a hardened father forced into ruthless survival mode after losing his daughter during the outbreak. His journey is marked by grief, violence, and reluctant hope. In the award-winning HBO Original series, The Last of Us, a TV adaptation of the original game, Pedro Pascal brings this complex character to life by capturing Joel's gruff exterior and the emotional scars he carries beneath."

"Set in a post-apocalyptic America overrun by the infected, Joel is tasked with smuggling a young girl, Ellie, across the country — a mission that challenges his moral code and resurrects his capacity for care amid loss. Sideshow and Hot Toys proudly present the 1/6th scale Joel Miller Collectible Figure, faithfully replicating Pedro Pascal's portrayal in the hit HBO Original series."

