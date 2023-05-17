Experience the Purple Rain of Prince with New 1:3 Scale PCS Statue The power of Prince comes to life as PCS unveils a brand new 1:3 scale statue that features his iconic Purple Rain outfit

It is time to laugh in the purple rain as Premium Collectible Studio debuts its newest 1:3 scale statue. Price is in the spotlight with an impressive new limited edition statue featuring his iconic Purple Rain outfit. Standing at 25" tall, this pop icon comes to life like never before with realistic sculpt and faithfully recreated. On top of his Purple Rain outfit, Prince is also featured with his signature cloud guitar with gold accents and with leopard strap. PCS has also added an LED light-up floor which really puts Prince front and center. This is an excellent statue that music stands will not want to miss out on it, and it will be limited to only 275 pieces. The deluxe Prince 1/3 scale statue from PCS is priced at a whopping $1,255. He is set to arrive in February 2024, with pre-orders already live right here; take advantage of the payment plans if needed. Bring even more PCS collectibles home, like their recently revealed TMNT Shredder statue seen here.

Purple Rain Prince Comes to Premium Collectibles Studio

"C'mon Raise Your Hand!" Premium Collectibles Studio presents the Prince 1:3 Scale Statue. The Prince 1:3 Statue – PCS Deluxe immortalizes the pop icon as he appeared in the classic film "Purple Rain". The award winning pop star is depicted at center stage, his right hand cupped over his ear, egging on the crowd. The base is lined with LED light-up floor lights and is adorned with his ubiquitous, "Love Symbol #2" depicted in his trademark purple."

"Prince is sculpted in exquisite detail and features an exceptionally lifelike deco application. Prince's iconic Purple Rain outfit is recreated here in beautiful detail. The statue features a purple fabric jacket with a satin finish, a lace pocket square and metal studs on the right shoulder. His lacy white dress shirt and black trousers which button down the sides complete the look. His custom white cloud guitar with gold accents is slung over his shoulder, held up by a distinctive leopard print strap."