Hot Toys Teases Loki Variant and Sylvie 1/6th Scale Figures

This year is seemingly dedicated to Marvel after the 2020 drought Marvel in the theaters. However, 2021 stated with the first ever television MCU programs with WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and most recently, Loki. Loki takes place right after the time traveling shenanigans of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Endgame giving the villain his own storyline outside of the normal timestream. The show has been off to a great start, and it has even introduced a brand new alternate version of Loki named Sylvie. This gender-swapped Goddes of Mischief is up to no good (of course), and many companies are celebrating her debut with new collectibles. So far, we have seen collectibles from Funko with two new Pop Vinyls and a new Marvel Legends, but it doe not end there as Hot Toys has revealed that Sylvie is coming to 1/6th scale format.

We are only given one single teaser image of the upcoming figure, but it does look like we will be getting Sylvie in her 1st appearance design alongside Loki in his TVA uniform. These new Disney+ series are really taking off, and Hot Toys has been really cashing in on all these amazing character designs like The Falcon and Winter Soldier Captain America with his incredible 22-inch wingspan, the 1950s version of Wanda Maximoff, and now Sylvie. I also would not be surprised to see a President Loki figure in the future as well after we finally see him come on screen. No details have been released about the upcoming figure besides this teaser, but fans can stay vigilant here. Sideshow Collectibles is the Hot Toys one-stop shop, so be sure to wait for her release here and RSVP when applicable. What other Disney+ designs do you want to see get released in the future?