Hot Toys Teases Spider-Man: Homecoming 1/6 Scale Vulture Figure

Hot Toys has teased one of their next upcoming figures as we return to the MCU for Spider-Man: Homecoming. I am unsure if we will end up seeing 1/6 scale figures for Lizard or Sandman from No Way Home. However, more legacy Spider heroes are out there, and Homecoming gives us the best portrayal of Adrian Toomes by Michael Keaton. The Vulture gets an upgrade of this film, and now Hot Toys is bringing him to life in 1/6 scale form. Hot Toys is not hold back this time as the single image teaser shows off the Vultures MCU design and will feature a 1/6 scale wing span. We originally saw this figure in 2018 at SDCC and it looks like he is finally moving forward with his production, and Spidey fans will be pumped. This figure is going to be massive and this figure looks absolutely incredible with possible LED capabilities. The image released by Hot Toys is found below:

Spider-Man: Homecoming fans are getting real treat this time, and Vulture will surely elevate any collection. After seeing Captain America's wingspan for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we knew this figure would be next. Hot Toys is really taking their figures to a new level with even more accessories and deluxe capabilities. I am excited to see this figure when he is fully revealed and it might be one I will need to add to my own collection. The Spider-Man: Homecoming 1/6 Scale Vulture does not have a price, release date, or pre-order yet. Fans will be able to find all things Hot Toys right here, and stay tuned for the full reveal. Be sure to check out some of the other recent Spider-Man figures with Electro, Green Goblin, and even Doctor Octopus.

"Get a glimpse of his menacing look. Soon to unveil an updated version of Spider-Man villain, Vulture, as the highly movie-accurate figure paired with one-sixth scaled wings. Inspired by Spider-Man: Homecoming."