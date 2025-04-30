Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kaiyodo, yu gi oh!

It's Time to Duel with the Yu-Gi-Oh! Black Luster Soldier Revoltech

Kaiyodo returns to the world of Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters with their new Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech Black Luster Soldier

Article Summary Kaiyodo's Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech brings Black Luster Soldier from Yu-Gi-Oh! into premium figure form.

Figure stands 7.5” tall with six swappable hands, a sword, shield, and dynamic display base for epic poses.

Featuring deep metallic armor, enhanced articulation, and special movable spikes for dynamic movement.

Available for preorder at $99.99, the Black Luster Soldier figure releases in February 2026 for collectors.

Black Luster Soldier is one of the more iconic monsters from the original Yu-Gi-Oh! Series. Introduced early on as a powerful Ritual Monster, it quickly became a prized card for duelists. With incredible attack strength and a visually striking armored design, Black Luster Soldier embodies the high fantasy elements that made Yu-Gi-Oh! so intriguing. The monster's importance was cemented when Yugi Muto summoned it during pivotal duels, including battles against Pegasus and other major villains. It is time to summon the Black Luster Soldier once again as Kaiyodo debuts their new Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech!

Coming in at 7.5" tall, this monster is summoned to your collection in attack position and is inspired by its appearance from the Etheria hit anime series. Take down the conception with an impressive sculpture, with the figure also coming with six swappable hands, a sword, a shield, and a dynamic display base. This monster will surely enhance your own Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters display as the Black Luster Soldier is priced at $99.99 (pre-tariff surcharge) and is set for a February 2026 release.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech – Black Luster Soldier

"From the anime Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters, the strongest warrior, the Black Luster Soldier, is now available in Revoltech! The armor that covers his entire body is painted in a deep metallic purple, with gold decorations. The decorations extending from the helmet are also painted in a beautiful metallic red, expressing a fantastical appearance."

"In addition to recreating the action with full body movement, in order to balance the unique design with spikes growing behind the knees and posing, a unique gimmick has been incorporated that allows the spikes to be moved to expand the range of movement and bend the knees deeply. In addition to being equipped with a sword and shield on both hands, it can also be attached to the back with the sword stored behind the shield using a connecting arm."

