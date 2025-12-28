Posted in: Collectibles, The Loyal Subjects | Tagged: my pet monster, the loyal subjects

My Pet Monster Makes A Comeback in 2026 from The Loyal Subjects

Get ready for a new collection of nostalgia as The Loyal Subjects will be bringing back the iconic My Pet Monster in 2026

This new plush release stands 14 inches tall with authentic details and the classic breakaway chains.

Originally released in 1986, My Pet Monster became a hit toy, TV movie, and animated series franchise.

Pre-orders for the collector’s edition plush are open now for $44.99, shipping set for May 2026.

My Pet Monster is a beloved 1980s franchise and toy line created by American Greetings, the same company behind Care Bears and Strawberry Shortcake. The toy launched in 1986, with the concept being centered around a friendly, colorful monster designed to be fun and approachable rather than scary. The original toy was a plush monster with bright blue fur, orange pants, fangs, and a mischievous grin, instantly giving it a playful personality that appealed to boys. One of its signature features was the handcuff accessory, which allowed kids to "capture" the monster, but he could always break free from it. Due to its popularity, the brand quickly expanded beyond its plush design to include action figures, playsets, and various accessories.

The franchise also branched into media, including a short-lived animated series in 1987 and the hit 1986 live-action/animated television movie. Across all its forms, My Pet Monster combined the excitement of monsters with approachable, playful design, making it stand out from other toy lines of the era. Just like the rest of those nostalgic brands like Rainbow Brite, Strawberry Shortcake, and even Jem and the Hologram, The Loyal Subject is bringing My Pet Monster back! That is right, a general public release of this iconic 1980s monster is arriving next year with authentic detail, breakaway cuffs, and standing 14" tall. Pre-orders are now live and selling quickly, so be sure to secure yours for $44.99 with a May 2026 release.

My Pet Monster – The Loyal Subjects Plush

"Too wild to tame. Too cool to forget. He's big. He's blue. He's back—and just as lovable (and mischievous) as you remember. The iconic My Pet Monster returns in this 14-inch deluxe plush, reimagined for collectors and fans who've been waiting decades to let the monster loose again. This limited Edition plush revives the cult-classic character with authentic detailing, premium materials, and—yes—the legendary orange breakaway chains that made him a breakout star of the 1980s. This plush measures approximately 14-inches tall and comes packaged in a open box. For ages 3 and up."

