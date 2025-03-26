Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Add to Your Star Wars: Rebels TVC Collection with Alexsandr Kallus

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they have unveiled a new set of Star Wars figures including Alexsandr Kallus

Article Summary Discover the new Alexsandr Kallus figure from Star Wars: Rebels in Hasbro's Vintage Collection.

Explore Kallus's journey from a ruthless Imperial officer to a secret Rebel informant.

This figure features Imperial Armor, a removable helmet, and an electro staff with electric effects.

Pre-order the Alexsandr Kallus figure for $16.99 today; available for purchase in Summer 2025.

Rejoice! A new Star Wars: Rebels figure is on the way as Hasbro is finally expanding past the same five figures. Alexsandr Kallus began his Star Wars: Rebels journey as a ruthless Imperial officer and is a high-ranking agent of the Imperial Security Bureau (ISB). Initially, he strictly enforces the Empire's rule, relentlessly hunting down the Ghost crew. However, as the series continues, his views begin to change after being stranded with Zeb Orrelios. The two form an unexpected bond, leading Kallus to question the Empire's brutality. As time continued, Kallus would become a secret informant for the Rebellion under the alias "Fulcrum."

His redemption arc starts with his defection from the Empire, where he would then fully join the Rebel Alliance. Kallus is finally getting his very own The Vintage Collection figure featuring his Imperial Armor, removable helmet, and electro staff with two electric effects. Now, this is a figure that is long overdue, and with the arrival of the HasLab Ghost, there is surely a demand for Star Wars: Rebels collectibles. Alexandr Kaullus is priced at $16.99, he is set for a Summer 2025 release and pre-orders arrive on Fan Channel sites today, like Hasbro Pulse at 1 PM EST.

Star Wars: Rebels – The Vintage Collection Alexandr Kallus

(HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $16.99| Pre-order on March 26 at 1 PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and fan channel retailers; available Summer 2025) Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from THE VINTAGE COLLECTION. Based on REBELS, this 3.75-inch-scale Alexsandr Kallus figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection."

"Comes with 4 accessories for dynamic poseability on fan shelves. Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability (VC #365). Reimagine favorite scenes with other THE VINTAGE COLLECTION figures and vehicles from the STAR WARS galaxy (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

