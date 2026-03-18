Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: jurassic world, mattel

Jurassic World Rebirth Hammond Collection 1:1 Aquilops Revealed

The park is open once again as Mattel is back with some brand new 3.75" Jurassic World Hammond Collection dinosaurs

Mattel is back with a new set of dinosaurs to add to its popular and growing Jurassic World: Hammond Collection. Unlike previous 3.75" scale releases, this new one is the first-ever 1:1 replica dinosaur that is fully detailed and articulated. The Aquilops (also known as Dolores) was introduced to fans in Jurassic Park: Rebirth, portrayed as a small herbivorous dinosaur. She greatly stands in the shadows of the film's mission to track down massive predators. Roughly the size of a small dog, this early ceratopsian is depicted with a beaked mouth, delicate frill, and alert, birdlike movements.

Mattel now brings Dolores to life right off the screen with a brand-new, screen-accurate 18-inch figure that is true-to-movie size. The figure has a new Real Feel texture, hyper-realistic glass eyes, and a wired, posable tail. This could be the start of baby life-size dinosaurs coming to life from the Hammond Collection, as a baby Jurassic Park Velociraptor would be a true treat. Pre-orders are not live yet, and the price and release date are unknown, but expect a Summer 2026 release.

Jurassic World Hammond Collection Screen Scale Aquilops

"This exclusive Hammond Collection Aquilops dinosaur is our first figure in Screen Scale, for life-sized play. Based on the Jurassic World Rebirth character of Dolores, this 18-inch long figure is not only true-to-movie size but has heightened accuracy and authenticity, with Real Feel texture, hyper-realistic glass eyes and wired, posable tail. She's articulated to re-create the positive dinosaur-human connections from the movie, complete your Jurassic World look or star in a Screen Scale display."

​Screen Scale! This Hammond Collection Aquilops 'Dolores" figure is designed in accurate dinosaur-to-human size, based on Jurassic World Rebirth screen scale.

​Deluxe Detail! This figure has heightened accuracy and authenticity, with an 18-inch long articulated design with Real Feel texture, hyper-realistic glass eyes and posable tail.

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