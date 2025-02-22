Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: mondo, yu gi oh!

It's Time to Duel with Timed Edition Yu-Gi-Oh! X Mondo Card Posters

New limited edition collectibles are here for the Yu-Gi-Oh! X Mondo: It’s Time to Duel! Event including timed screen printed posters

The Blue-Eyes White Dragon, Red-Eyes Black Dragon, and Dark Magician are among Yu-Gi-Oh!'s most iconic cards. Blue-Eyes White Dragon is associated with Seto Kaiba and is a powerful 3000 ATK monster that can dominate the table. Red-Eyes Black Dragon is used by Joey Wheeler, and it has 2400 ATK and can consume the field with strategy. Dark Magician is Yugi Muto's signature card, which is a spellcaster with 2500 ATK that can truly bring magic to your deck. Each of these iconic Yu-Gi-Oh cards plays a vital role in the legacy and history of the hit Trading Card Game, manga, and anime series, some of the game's original cards.

Their legacy is now getting supersized with the Yu-Gi-Oh! X Mondo: It's Time to Duel! Event! Taking place at the Funko Hollywood Store in LA, a nice set of limited edition collectibles were offered, including some posters. The most iconic versions of these monsters have been faithfully brought to life with new pistes that stand 23.5" tall and are 16" wide. All three monsters will be released in 5-color screen print on French Construction Pure White paper. Mondo has each one priced at $60 with a May 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live and offered for 7 days only, from February 21 to the 28th.

Yu-Gi-Oh! X Mondo: It's Time to Duel Timed Posters

"Get ready to summon the ultimate collectibles! Join us for "Yu-Gi-Oh! X Mondo: It's Time to Duel!"—a one-night-only celebration of Yu-Gi-Oh! collaboration with pop culture company Mondo. To commemorate this epic event, Mondo is releasing an exclusive high-quality Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon screenprint of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game card. Secure your piece of Yu-Gi-Oh! history with a pre-order voucher, guaranteeing your limited-edition print and entry into the event at the Funko Hollywood Store in LA. Don't miss this chance to own an iconic masterpiece—quantities are limited, so act fast before they're gone!"

"Mondo presents a new timed edition, screenprinted poster of Blue-Eyes White Dragon, Red-Eyes Black Dragon, and Dark Magician from the YU-GI-OH! Trading Card Game on 5-color screenprint on French Construction Pure White paper."

