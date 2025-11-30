Posted in: Collectibles, Jazwares | Tagged: five nights at freddy's, Jazwares

Jazwares Debuts Jump-Scare Five Nights at Freddy's Freddy Fazbear

The horror of Five Nights at Freddy’s continues to come to life with new collectibles as Jazwares debuts their new Jumpscare Toy Freddy

Freddy Fazbear is the mascot of the franchise, haunting players with his unpredictable and spooky behavior.

The figure offers over 10 points of articulation, glow-in-the-dark eyes, and a button-activated jumpscare action.

Collectors can purchase this officially licensed Freddy Fazbear collectible now on the Jazwares Vault for $12.99.

Jazwares has unveiled a brand new addition to their Five Nights at Freddy's collection, as Freddy is alive and ready to haunt your collection. Freddy Fazbear is the central figure and mascot of the hit Five Nights at Freddy's franchise, and is an animatronic brown bear that wears a black top hat and bow tie. He serves as the "face" of Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, the fictional restaurant that almost mirrors Chuck E. Cheese. However, despite his friendly appearance, a terrifying presence lies beneath, as Freddy becomes active at night, stalking the security guard who patrols the restaurant.

As the lore tells players, Freddy is haunted by the souls of children who were tragically murdered at the pizzeria by William Afton, the game's main villain. These spirits have endowed Freddy with a malevolent, unpredictable nature, enabling him to use stealth and timing to corner his victims and even scare the players with jump scares. Jazwares was sure to try and capture this horror with a new Five Nights at Freddy's 5" figure that is fully articulated and has jumpscare action. From his creepy, friendly look to his glowing eyes, one push of the button on his back, and Freddy jumps into action. Collectors can purchase this Five Nights at Freddy's figure right now on the Jazwares Vault for $12.99.

Five Nights at Freddy's Toy Freddy Fazbear 5" Figure

"Get ready for Freddy with Five Nights at Freddy's Toy Freddy! Based on the titular character from Five Nights at Freddy's 2, this popular 5-inch mascot serves up authentic details, over 10 points of articulation, and a seriously startling jumpscare feature. This figure also includes eerie glow-in-the-dark eyes. More 5-inch Five Nights at Freddy's figures are creeping into stores. Get them before they get you! Officially licensed Five Nights at Freddy's product from Jazwares. Ages 8+."

