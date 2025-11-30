Posted in: Collectibles, Jazwares | Tagged: Jazwares, star wars

Red 5 Standing By with New Star Wars Red Squadron Set from Jazwares

Take on the Galaxy with Jazwares as they expand their Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron collection with new special edition sets.

The set includes five detailed 5-inch X-wing starfighters and ten unique pilot and astromech micro figures.

Debut figures for Red Leader Garven Dreis with R5-K6 and Red Four John D. Branon with R4-M9 are featured.

Available exclusively at the Jazwares Vault for $85, the set brings the iconic Death Star trench run to life.

Red Squadron has always been the heart of the Rebellion's greatest stand and was made up of a bold group of X‑wing pilots. This included Wedge Antilles, Biggs Darklighter, John D. Branon, Garven Dreis, and of course, Luke Skywalker. They used their bravery and skill to turn a desperate trench run into a pivotal victory against the Empire in Star Wars: A New Hope. Their daring attack on the Death Star stands as one of sci‑fi's most iconic moments, and now Jazwares is bringing them to life with a special edition of the Micro Galaxy Squadron Box Set.

The legendary Star Wars squadron is ready for action, with a set that includes five full‑scale 5‑inch X-wing starfighters from Red Leader through Red Five. Jazwares has also included ten 1-inch micro-figures, one for each of the pilots and their matching astromech droids. Red Squadron has arrived in the Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron before, but this set features the debut of Red Leader Garven Dreis and R5-K6, along with Red Four with John D. Branon and R4-M9. Get ready to take down the Death Star in style with this special set that is already up for purchase and priced at $85 exclusively through the Jazwares Vault.

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Red Squadron

"Imagine attacking the Death Star with STAR WARS™ Micro Galaxy Squadron Red Squadron. This special edition set features five 5-inch X-wing starfighters and ten micro figure accessories from STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE™. Set up your attack run with GARVEN DREIS and R5-K6 (RED LEADER), WEDGE ANTILLES and R2-A3 (RED TWO), BIGGS DARKLIGHTER and R2-F2 (RED THREE), JOHN D. BRANON and R4-M9 (RED FOUR), and LUKE SKYWALKER and R2-D2 (RED FIVE)."

"Each of these X-wing starfighters comes with unique deco and unique micro figure accessories. In addition to previously released rare and chase vehicles, it also includes the brand new Red Leader with Garven Dreis and R5-K6 and Red Four with John D. Branon and R4-M9."

