Batman Has Some Sweet DC Multiverse Platinum Editions Figures

We step into the DC Multiverse as we get ready for Batman Day 2024 by showcasing some impressive figures from around DC Comics

Article Summary Celebrate Batman Day 2024 with exclusive DC Multiverse Platinum Edition figures from McFarlane Toys.

Explore Batman’s debut in Detective Comics #27 with a stunningly detailed collectible figure.

Relive the quirky Bullseye Batman from Detective Comics #241 with his vibrant costume and unique accessories.

Discover the modern fusion of Batman and Superman with the Batman/Superman: Fusion figure from World's Finest.

Throughout Batman's long history, several unique versions of the Dark Knight have emerged across various comics, each offering a fresh perspective on Gotham's vigilante. Plenty of these releases have been faithfully brought to life for McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse. This line of 7" figures has definitely been Caped Crusader focused, but Batman has had a deep and rich history inside the world of DC Comics since his debut in 1939. To celebrate Batman Day this weekend, we have rounded up some truly unique Platinum Edition figures that McFarlane has created, starting with a return to Detective Comics.

Detective Comics #27

Batman's first appearance was in Detective Comics #27 back in 1939, where the legend of the Dark Knight began. In his debut, Batman was depicted as a mysterious, crime-fighting detective, wearing a simple gray suit with black trunks and a shortened cape. His initial characterization leaned heavily on noir elements, portraying him as a vigilante unafraid to use lethal force, a far cry from the no-kill rule he would later adopt. His Platinum Edition release captures his comic cover debut with some blue shading around his suit, a small bat symbol, and that signature long-eared cowl. From the fabric cape, to the sleek blue deco, this is a figure that is a worthy addition to any Batcave.

Detective Comics #241

We then travel through the years and the comics with Detective Comics #241 from 1957, where readers were introduced to the unforgettable "Bullseye Batman." In this quirky Silver Age story, Batman dons an array of colorful costumes, including a bright white suit with a massive bullseye symbol on his chest. The reason? He wants to distract criminals and the public from Robin's injury, keeping the Boy Wonder safe from harm. This was a unique era for the Caped Crusader ,and this figure was not a standard release from McFarlane ;bitwas a rare Platinum Edition figure. He features a sweet fabric cape, swappable hands, and a Batarang that will surely add some white to any Dark Knight closet.

Dick Grayson as the Caped Crusader

Our next release is not even Bruce Wayne but takes place during Dick Grayson's time as the Dark Knight from Batman: Reborn. After Bruce's supposed death in Final Crisis, the original Robin decides to step up and take on the role of his fallen mentor. His version was lighter and more approachable, reflecting his years as Nightwing, and he also takes on his own Robin with Damian Wayne. This is a relatively new release from McFarlane Toys and the Platinum Version subtle changes that black batsuit for a more tradition blue and gray suit, which a very nice choice. McFarlane is even releasing Robin from this Reborn arc as a separate Page Puncher release that even comes with the comic.

Batman/Superman: Fusion

Lastly, one of the more modern designs of the Caped Crusader arrives with the Batman/Superman: Fusion from Batman/Superman World's Finest. After battling a brain-washed Green Lantern, Batman and Superman must use their own willpower to beat the mighty Lantern. However, their power creates something more unique, fusing into one all-powerful hero. A new design was crafted for this character, featuring a blend of colors, a SuperBat Symbol, and even features some sweet batarangs. McFarlane Toys was sure to bring this design to life and the Platinum Edition figure adds some more "willpower" to the sculpt with some translucent elements displayed throughout. It is nice to see such a fast turn-around rate for some of these newer DC Comics designs, and fans can still find them up for order online, with a chance at the Platinum Edition.

