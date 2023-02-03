Jedi Master Ki-Adi Mundi Enters The Fight with New Star Wars Figure Coming to fans from a Galaxy Far, Far Away, Hasbro has unveiled new Star Wars collectibles are on the way like Ki-Adi Mundi

The 20th Anniversary of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones is continuing at Hasbro, as even more The Black Series figures are on the way. Fans are slowly but surely getting some iconic Jedi as well as members of the Jedi Order. We have recently seen Aalya Secura arrive for The Black Series line, and now Jedi Master Ki-Adi Mundi has debuted. This legendary Jedi returns to the Battle of Geonosis with an impressive 6" figure capturing his live-action appearance. His physical attributes are sculpted to perfection, and he will come with his signature blue lightsaber.

It is a figure like this that Hasbro really needs to start diving into, and the prequel series' popularity has only grown. So many Jedi mad their appearance in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, and it is nice to see them slowly come to life. Ki-Adi Mundi is a powerful Jedi, and it is another long-awaited figure fans have been waiting to acquire. Pre-orders will arrive late this year for $24.99, and fans can find all things Star Wars: The Black Series right here in the meantime.

Jedi Master Ki-Adi Mundi Has Arrived at Hasbro

"THE BLACK SERIES KI-ADI MUNDI (HASBRO/ Ages 4 years & up/ Available: Spring 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6- inch KI-ADI MUNDI figure, inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES. Ki-Adi Mundi was a Cerean alien who sat on the Jedi Council."

"A humanoid being, Ki's most distinguishing physical feature was an enlarged conical cranium that contained a binary brain. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and Lightsaber accessory."