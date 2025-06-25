Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: mattel, sdcc, wwe

John Cena Comes to SDCC 2025 with New WWE Ultimate Edition Figure

Mattel Creations is ready for San Diego Comic Con 2025 with a brand new selection of limited edition collectibles like WWE

Article Summary John Cena gets immortalized with a new WWE Ultimate Edition figure for SDCC 2025 and Mattel Creations.

Celebrating Cena’s 17-time championship and retirement tour with exclusive titles and legacy gear.

Figure features 30 points of articulation, four heads, three hands, five championship titles, and accessories.

Premium packaging takes inspiration from Cena’s 2010 Elite Collection and highlights major career moments.

John Cena, the 16‑time (now 17‑time) world champion, announced back in July 2024 during Money in the Bank that he will officially retire from in-ring competition by the end of 2025. Since then, his farewell tour has already begun, spanning approximately 30–40 events, including plenty of major WWE milestones like the 2025 Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania 41 (his last Mania). This will also lead up to his final match in December 2025, and Mattel is capturing this legend for San Diego Comic Con 2025 with an exclusive WWE Ultimate Edition figure.

Standing 6 inches tall, featuring 30 points of articulation, John Cena comes with four swappable heads and three pairs of interchangeable hands. Mattel has loaded with the legacy of The Champ here with a removable soft good shirt and all five versions of his World Heavyweight Championship Titles. He will even come in 2010 inspired WWE Elite Collection packaging that also comes with a themed outer shipper. The WWE Elite Collection SDCC 2025 John Cena has it all, and he is priced at $50 and will be found at SDCC and through Mattel Creations on July 24 at 12 PM EST.

WWE Ultimate Edition John Cena (SDCC 2025)

"You want some? Come get some! We're celebrating the illustrious career of John Cena® and his current retirement tour with a very special WWE® figure. For the first time ever, we're including five of John Cena's Championship Titles won over the course of his first 16 World Championship reigns with our Ultimate Edition "The Champ Is Here" figure."

WWE® Ultimate Edition John Cena® Action Figure

Six-inch scale figure with 30+ points of articulation

Includes four swappable heads and three pairs of interchangeable hands

Features all five versions of his World Heavyweight Championship titles

Also comes with pendant and "The Champ Is Here" soft goods entrance shirt

Premium packaging inspired by his Elite Collection 2010 figure packaging

Decorative outer shipper features highlights from his career

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!