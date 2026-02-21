Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

G.I. Joe Classified Series Action Soldier: Special Forces Revealed

The battle between good and evil continues as Hasbro has unveiled a new selection of G.I. Joe Classified figures for 2026

Get ready for a new G.I. Joe Classified Series Legacy Collection release from Hasbro. The new Special Forces: Action Soldier set pays tribute to the brand's roots while updating it for modern collectors. First introduced in 1964, G.I. Joe began as the Original Action Figure and helped define the action figure category for generations. Produced by Hasbro, the line evolved from 12-inch military figures to the 3.75-inch "A Real American Hero" era and now to the highly detailed 6-inch Classified Series. This next Legacy Collection stands apart by honoring real-world heroes, like a Special Forces unit who is ready for their next mission.

Hasbro has crafted yet another impressive 2-pack, loaded with accessories to overcome any challenge. This will include an alternate head, beret, helmet, glasses, mask, bandana, and multiple weapon accessories with heavy machine guns, rocket launchers, and more. The realistic heroes of G.I. Joe come to life with this Special Forces Action Soldier set, a main release at $42.99. Pre-orders are not live just yet on Hasbro Pulse, but are set to be available in May 2026, along with other new G.I. Joe Classified Series releases.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Legacy Collection: Special Forces

"G.I. JOE debuted in 1964 with the Original Action Figure which left an indelible impression on generations and launched a toy franchise that continues to thrive finding new fans. The G.I. JOE Classified Series Legacy Collection continues that tradition by celebrating and recognizing everyday heroes such as first responders who brave danger to save lives, protect our communities, and strive to make the world a better place."

"New to the G.I. JOE Classified Series Legacy Collection line Action Soldier –Special Forces action figure set. This Special Forces figure comes with 16 accessory pieces including alternate head, beret, glasses, mask, bandana, dog tags, backpack, helmet, knife, RPG, and weapon accessories, a full arsenal of weapon paraphernalia."

