Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

LEGO Debuts Star Wars Death Trooper & Night Trooper Battle Pack

Enhance your LEGO Star Wars armies with the new Death Trooper & Night Trooper Battle Pack inspired by Ahsoka

Article Summary LEGO unveils a Star Wars Death Trooper & Night Trooper Battle Pack inspired by the Disney+ Ahsoka series

Includes four exclusive minifigures: two Death Troopers and two zombified Night Troopers with new details

Build and play with a 119-piece set featuring a brick-built dropship with a cockpit and stud shooters

Star Wars fans can expand their armies for $22.99, with release set for June 1, 2025

In Ahsoka, the chilling arrival of Death Troopers and Night Troopers on Peridea elevates the stakes for the galaxy. Death Troopers, clad in black armor and known for their elite training and coded language, were first introduced in Rogue One. Night Troopers, however, bring a new layer of horror, serving Grand Admiral Thrawn's forces while appearing almost zombified, wrapped in decaying armor and chanting ominously. Both Stormtrooper and Death Trooper were seemingly aboard the Star Destroyer that was sent to this distant galaxy and perished, but thanks to Dathomir's magic, they are rising up to serve the Empire once again.

Build up your very own LEGO Star Wars zombie army with their latest Death Trooper & Night Trooper Battle Pack. Four minifigures are included with two Night Troopers and two Death Troopers, who will now feature cracked, bandaged, and filled armor. The 119-piece set will also have a brick-built dropship with a removable canopy, two stud shooters, and a cockpit. Prepare for the arrival of Grand Admiral Thrawn with this new Star Wars set that is priced at $22.99 and set for a June 1, 2025 release.

Star Wars – Death Trooper & Night Trooper Battle Pack

"Let kids build their own platoon and transport them into LEGO® Star Wars: Ahsoka™ battles with the Death Trooper & Night Trooper Battle Pack (75412). A cool small gift for boys, girls and any fans aged 6 years old and up, the set includes a dropship building toy with space for 4 LEGO minifigures in the back, 2 stud shooters and a LEGO minifigure cockpit with a removable canopy."

Death Trooper & Night Trooper Battle Pack – Transport a platoon and play out Star Wars: Ahsoka™ adventures with this building toy for kids, featuring a LEGO® brick-built dropship

4 LEGO® Star Wars™ minifigures – 2 Death Troopers and 2 Night Troopers each with a helmet and a blaster

Dropship building toy – The dropship has space for 4 LEGO® minifigures in the back, 2 stud shooters and a LEGO minifigure cockpit with a removable canopy

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!