LEGO Reveals Special Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck Set

Happy Horizon Day, fellow gamers, as the long awaited sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, has arrived with Horizon Forbidden West. To help celebrate such a big release, LEGO has debuted a brand new set featuring one of the iconic beast from the game. The Tallneck comes to the wold dog LEGO this time with this special 1,222 piece set that will feature a brand new for May 2022 Aloy minifigure. Standing at 13.5 inches tall, the Tallneck is fully detailed from the game and will feature a landscape base. LEGO has also included the Horizon Forbidden West Watcher with swappable red, blue, and yellow lenses to adjust the set as needed. The Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck set from LEGO is priced at $79.99 and set to release for pre-order on May 1, 2022. Collectors will be able to find Aloy's block adventure here and be sure to pick up the game which is in stores now!

"Build the ultimate LEGO® brick model (76989) of the most iconic Horizon machine in the Forbidden West: the Tallneck. Use clever building techniques to capture authentic details of this Communications Class machine, from its smooth, disc-shaped head to its long, slim legs. Display the Tallneck on a stand with brick-built Horizon landscape details, including a birch tree and rusty stoplight. A new-for-May-2022 Aloy minifigure with weapons, plus a Watcher figure with a choice of blue, yellow or red eyes, complete a striking centerpiece. A delightful treat for yourself or a Horizon gift for the gaming fan in your life, the set includes a booklet featuring step-by-step building instructions, plus the inside story of how LEGO designers created the model."

Recreate the most iconic Horizon machine in the Forbidden West – Escape to a mysterious, machine-dominated world as you build a detailed LEGO® display model (76989) of a Tallneck

Aloy and a Watcher – The LEGO® minifigure of Horizon character Aloy has a bow and a brick-built spear, and the Watcher figure comes with a choice of blue, yellow or red eyes

Authentic Tallneck features – The disc-shaped head, antennae protruding from the neck, tail-like structures and long legs of a Tallneck are replicated in LEGO® style

Display stand with familiar Horizon landscape details – Includes a brick-built birch tree, tall grass and a rusty stoplight with a vine wrapped around it

Gift idea for Horizon fans – Treat yourself or give this 1,222-piece LEGO® set as a birthday present or holiday gift to a creative friend who loves the Horizon game series

Display piece – The buildable Horizon Tallneck model measures over 13.5 in. (34 cm) high, 9 in. (23 cm) wide and 6.5 in. (17 cm) deep