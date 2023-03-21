Limited The Mandalorian Paz Vizla Statue Arrives At Gentle Giant Ltd. Mando Mania is here and that means new The Mandalorian collectibles are arriving like a new limited edition statue from Gentle Giant Ltd.

The Mandalorian Season 3 has arrived, giving Star Wars fans some brand new adventures. We are only three episodes into the first season, and it has been a wild ride, and it's only getting better. To kick off a brand new season, Star Wars has initiated Mando Mania; this new event is just like others in the past, with new Star Wars and The Mandalorian reveals weekly throughout the season. Some new arrivals are here, including a new limited edition statue from Gentle Giant Ltd. The Heavy Infantry Mandalorian Paz Vizsla is back and with an impressive 6" all bust.

This deadly Mandalorian packs a punch, and unknown to many fans, he is voiced by the one and only Jon Favreau. This The Mandalorian statue will be limited to only 3,000 pieces and shows his upper armor and hearty gun. The statue will come in a full-color box and also include a numbered certificate of authenticity. Star Wars collectors are getting a real treat here and Gentle Giant Ltd. packed him with weathering detail and gear. The Star Wars: The Mandalorian Paz Vizsla Mini Bust is priced at $150, is set for a 4 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here. Be sure to check out all of the other Star Wars statues that Gentle Giant has to offer as well to build up your Mandalorian army.

The Heavy Infantry Mandalorian Arrives At Gentle Giant Ltd.

"A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! All hail the House of Vizsla! The descendant of many great leaders, Paz Vizsla is a heavily armed, heavily armored Mandalorian who once did Din Djarin a great service. Standing approximately 6 inches tall atop a pedestal base, with his massive gun leveled, Paz Vizsla features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 3000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box."