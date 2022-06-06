The Minions Get Medieval with The Noble Collection Chess Set

After a pandemic and film delays, Illuminations' next Minions project is almost here. Minions: The Rise of Gru is finally set to hit theaters July 1, 2022, giving viewers a prequel film to Despicable Me. There are so many Minions collectibles out there, making it hard to find one that really stands out above the rest. However, The Noble Collection is here to change that with a truly unique collectible with the Medieval Mayhem Chess Set. Do not get me wrong, a chess set is one of the last things you would expect to bring some heat, but The Noble Collectible did a fantastic job combining the two worlds.

So when it comes to chess, the easy rules to follow start with knowing that each piece moves in specific ways on the board. Each player tries to outmaneuver their opponent to take on the King, getting a Check Mate. While the concept of chess might go over many heads, each side gets 16 pieces to fight their war across the board. This time, Minions have invaded the board taking it over with some Medieval Mayhem with unique Pawns, Rooks, Bishops, Knights, Queens, and Kings. The Noble Collectible put a lot of hilarious detail into this set, and that is where everything shines.

Iconic Minions characters are back with Bob, Stuart, Kevin, and others taking on the Medieval frontier. Funny Despicable Me and Minions themes return for the sculpts with the creepy "dog," fart guns, fluffy horses, wigs, and of course, bananas. Each of the pieces is really well done, and The Noble Collection did a remarkable job capturing the hilarity inside each piece from expressions and detail. The Pawns are the best of the set, with each one doing something different from a Cannon of Bananas, and a Minion Butt, to other Minions posed in fun ways. Silver and Gold designs are showcased here with their own bag to store each and a fun board covered in fun detail and bananas to keep the theme and fun alive.

Whether you are a fan of Minions or chess, this collectible set is a fun and creative way to change up the game. The pieces are just hilarious, and when the game is in motion, it gives a little more life to the battle and puts a smile on your face. Collectors can also display the pieces by themselves if they choose, and they would work great in any setting. The Minion Medieval Mayhem Chess Set is available for purchase right here, and it is a fun board game that will tease your skills in all the right ways. Minions: The Rise of Gru is set to hit theaters on July 1, 2022.