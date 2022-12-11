House of the Dragon Statues Have Arrived from McFarlane Toys

It was not long ago that McFarlane Toys announced the return of their 2000s line McFarlane's Dragon. The popular statue line gave mythical collectors some incredible original dragons that were repacked with detail and their own backstory. It looks like McFarlane Toys is expanding that one to the world of Game of Thrones as two cinematic winged beasts have arrived. We are returning to Westeros as the statues come to us right out of the first season of the hit HBO series House of the Dragon. That is right Caraxes, and Syrax are back and beautifully recreated for these 6" tall statues. Each dragon features a House of the Dragon sculpted base and will come with large attachable wings. McFarlane Toys did not hold back on the detail, and with the popularity of the show rising, these are perfect collectibles for viewers. I would expect more of the powerful House of the Dragon dragons arrive in the future. Both Syrax and Caraxes are priced at $39.99, and are set for a May 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Return to Westeros Once Again with McFarlane Toys

"Rider: Daemon Targaryen – Fiercest of all the young dragons in the Dragonpit, Caraxes was once the mount of Prince Aemon Targaryen, son of Jaeherys and uncle to both Daemon and Viserys I, but he became Daemon's mount by the year 105 AC. Nicknamed the Blood Wyrm for both his color and his brutal tendencies—he is savage, cunning and battle-tested—Caraxes has a noticeable appetite."

"Rider: Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen – Princess Rhaenyra became a dragonrider at the age of seven, bonding closely with the golden Syrax, so named after a goddess of old Valyria. Though not the biggest of the Targaryen dragons, Syrax is fast enough to race Daemon Targaryen's dragon, Caraxes, to Dragonstone and back."