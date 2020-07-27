Madballs Action Figures Return as Megalopolis Exclusives

The 80s phenomena Madballs is back and better than ever! Megalopolis Toys is bringing back the classic Madballs madness with a brand new wave of figures. Four characters are coming back in the first wave with Horn Head, Oculus Orbus, Bruise Brother, and Splitting Headache. Splitting Headache will be the highlight of the wave as its the first time he will be getting his very own action figure. Each figure will be 6 inches tall and will feature 25 points of articulation. They will all seemingly come with a nice variety of accessories and interchangeable pieces. To top it all off, the lead designer of the 80s Madballs series, James Groman, returns to make sure each accessory is a worthy Madballs addition.

The Madballs craze is back and fans could not be more excited. With revamped and new character getting figures these will be a hot ticket item for some collectors. Pre-order will go live on August 1st here. Each figure will be priced at $35 and you can check them to below except for Bruise Brother who has not been shown just yet.

"It's Freaky Fun For Everyone! Madballs action figures are back, and they are more freaky and grotesque than ever before! Madballs action figure stands approximately 6 inches in height, features 25 points of articulation, interchangeable parts, and accessories designed by THE James Groman!"

"They're not just modular, they're MADular! Mix and match parts between characters to create your very own freaky combinations! Megalopolis: Premium DNA Madballs Wave 1 includes Horn Head, Oculus Orbus, Bruise Brother, and for the first time as an action figure Splitting Headache! Available for Pre-order August 1st on Megalopolis.toys, Megalopolis Mobile, and the new PremiumDNA.toys for $35 each."