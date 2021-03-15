Mario Kart Rainbow Road Race Track Comes To Hot Wheels

Dust off your karts as Hot Wheels is ready to take Mario Kart fans back to Rainbow Road with their newest track set. Listings have recently appeared online, giving fas a quick look at the upcoming set. The track will seemingly feature multiple construction options, from a straight shot to a more curved track. The 1:64 scale Mario Kart track will also seemingly feature lights, sounds, and a five-car track perfect for any party outside of the in-game lobby. The Rainbow Road will come to life right before your eyes with this amazing Hot Wheels track from Mattel.

No release date or price has gone live, just yer but fans can find some of the other amazing Mario Kart vehicles and tracks here. I am still excited to see all the specs and details for the Rainbow Road, and we will keep fans updated as more information is released. Until then, there are plenty of 1:6 Mario Kart racers fans can purchase today with big names like Luigi, Mario, Bowser Donkey Kong, and Princess Peach to uncommon characters like Rosalina, Tanooki Mario, colored Yoshi's, and even Wario. Other sets fans can race on before ether hit the Rainbow Road include Circuit Track, Bowsers Castle, Boo's Haunted Library, and more. Each set features its own unique set of features, making them a perfect collectible for any fan of the hit Nintendo video game. Build your own tracks and bring the fun and adventure of Mario Kart to the outside world with Hot Wheels.

"MARIO KART REPLICA DIE-CAST VEHICLES – Rev up for Mario Kart racing the Hot Wheels way! Kids can launch into high-speed stunting and crashing madness with 1:64 scale die-cast vehicles that feature fan-favorite characters with authentic details. Collect them all for hours of imaginative adventures and creative storytelling play!"