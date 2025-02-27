Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, x-men

Marvel Comics LEGO X-Men X-Mansion – You Can Call Me the Gambit

We step into the Marvel Universe once more with LEGO as we start our next build with the X-Men X-Mansion, covering the history of mutantkind.

Article Summary Marvel LEGO unveils a colossal 3,093-piece X-Mansion build that introduces Gambit as an exclusive, action-packed minifigure.

Dive into rich X-Men heritage as Gambit debuts with classic comic history, explosive kinetic powers, and a daring rogue style.

Experience the Danger Room’s high-tech simulation with holographic foes, sliding doors, and dynamic battle setups that thrill.

Unearth clever Easter Eggs linking mutant fears, registration headlines, and nods to Sentinels with an iconic animated series vibe.

"The names Gambit, Mon Ami. Remember it." That is right, we are back with even more X-Men fun facts, history, and more as we continue our LEGO X-Mansion set. Not only are we starting the second building, but Gambit, aka Remy LeBeau, is making its first appearance in LEGO with this 3,093-piece set. Not many X-Men LEGO minifigures are out there, so most are exclusive to this set for the time being. As for Gambit in Marvel Comics, he first appeared in Uncanny X-Men #266 back in 1990, which was created by writer Chris Claremont and artist Jim Lee.

Remy is a charming Louisiana-born thief, and with his X-Gene, he possesses the ability to charge objects with kinetic energy. This makes anything he touches an explosive weapon, which he has perfected with his own signature weapon, playing cards. Gambit has a morally gray past as a member of the Thieves' Guild and his connection to the big bad X-Men villain known as Mister Sinister. Over time, he has solidified himself as a loyal team member of the X-Men, following his heart for another member, Rogue. This miniature is surely loaded with some fun details, and he comes with his bow staff and a kinetic LEGO brick to show his cards in action. The X-Mansion build continues as we finish off the floor and start the building, which appears to be the Danger Room!

The Danger Room is a high-tech training facility in the X-Mansion where the X-Men can practice combat skills, test their powers, and prepare for real-life threats. The Danger Room is equipped with advanced technology, including holograms, a simulation environment, and robotic foes; and can be deadly if you're not careful. This is a must for this set and LEGO surely knew what they were doing with a set like this, which even features a sliding door. This part of the build ends with some fearful Easter Eggs showing the fear of mutant kind with a TV broadcast questioning the idea of Sentinels. The other is a Mutant Registration newspaper, which references the live-action X-Men Cinematic Universe! The last pieces featured here are a damaged part of the LEGO X-Mansion and hidden turrets on the ground, as seen in X-Men: The Animated Series. Up next, get ready for a bit of suga as Rogue is ready to crush some Sentinels and join her friends.

