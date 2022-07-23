Marvel Legends Replica Tesseract and Loki Figure Set Debuts by Hasbro

SDCC 2022 is here, and Hasbro has hit the stage with a new panel for their impressive Marvel Legends line. There were plenty of reveals giving us long-awaited figures as well as something we were not expecting. Some of these figures are arriving today for pre-order, and up first is the new Marvel Legends Tesseract Replica! The Legends Tesseract originally debuted back in a previous SDCC exclusive MCU Legends set with Red Skull. Well, the iconic MCU artifact is back with an updated design and color and will include a new Loki figure. Coming to us from the new Disney+ series Loki, a new TVA Loki is here featuring his season finale outfit!

I love how we are getting a figure as well as a new 1:1 scale replica of one of the MCU Infinity Stones. The Tesseract is a simple collectible, but this version is already cheaper than the previous version and the one at Disney Parks. Plus, we get an updated Loki with no jacket this time, as well as a flaming sword that can be sheathed on his back. The Marvel Legends Tesseract from Hasbro is priced at $66.99, is set for a Fall 2022 release, and pre-orders are live now at most retailers, including here.

"HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES TESSERACT ELECTRONIC ROLE PLAY ACCESSORY – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $66.99/Available: Fall 2022). Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this TESSERACT ELECTRONIC ROLE PLAY ACCESSORY. This Marvel Legends Premium roleplay Tesseract is 1:1 full scale, inspired by the iconic Marvel item's appearance in Marvel Studios' Loki series on Disney Plus! The Tesseract includes a 6-inch-scale Loki action figure with premium deco and articulation — plus a series-inspired dagger accessory with flame attachment."

