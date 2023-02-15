Marvel Studios Track Suit Mafia Comes to Hasbro's Marvel Legends Some brand new Target Exclusive Marvel Legends figures have been revealed by Hasbro including a new army building mafia

Hasbro has announced that they will be doing a new "See Now, Pre-Order Now" program for Marvel Legends. This can be good and bad, and with figures like the leaked Across the Spider-Verse wave, it might be what we need. Three new Target Exclusives dropped yesterday included one new army-builder from Marvel Studios Hawkeye. That is right, the Track Suit Mafia comes to like with an impressive Legend figure. The figure will consist of three different heads as well as a variety of weapons like a crowbar, Molotov, golf club, bat, and machete. These are the perfect villain for your Marvel Studios figures, as well as the Kate Bishop and Clint Barton Disney+ figures. As this is a Target Exclusive, the Track Suit Mafia is getting a $27.99 price tag which can be found here. Expect pre-orders to pop up in and out, and they are set to arrive in stores in June 2023.

Track Suit Mafia Arrives at Marvel Legends, Bro!

"The menacing Tracksuit Mafia—led by Maya Lopez and her second in command, Kazi—is one of New York City's most feared criminal underworld organizations. This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel Legends figure is detailed to look like the Tracksuit Mafia characters from Marvel Studios' Hawkeye series on Disney+, featuring premium detail, multiple points of articulation, and 7 series-inspired accessories, including alternate head and hood accessories to help build up your villain crew."

THE TRACKSUIT MAFIA JOINS MARVEL LEGENDS: The menacing Tracksuit Mafia—led by Maya Lopez and her second in command, Kazi—is one of New York City's most feared criminal underworld organizations

MARVEL STUDIOS' HAWKEYE: This Tracksuit Mafia action figure is inspired by the characters' appearance in Marvel Studios' Hawkeye series on Disney+, and makes a great addition to any Marvel action figure collection

MCU-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Marvel action figure comes with 7 series-inspired accessories to help build up your villain crew

PREMIUM DESIGN IN 6-INCH SCALE: Marvel fans and collectors can display this fully articulated 6-inch action figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as series-authentic deco, in their collection

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends action figures to build your own Marvel Multiverse of 6 inch action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)