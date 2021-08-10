Mattel Creations Unveils Exclusive Beetlejuice Monster High Dolls

Beetlejuice is back as Mattel Creations reveals their new Monster High doll set featuring two characters from the beloved film. Lydia and a gender-swapped Beetlejuice are getting a make-over with this incredible doll set with outfits straight from the spooky feature. Two figures are included in this Mattel Creation special release and possibly even a graveyard headstone display base. Lydia Deetz comes in her black sundress while Beetlejuice features a dress designed doff the black and white striped suit from the film.

This is not the first time we have seen iconic horror characters come to the Monster Hugh line, as the Grady Twins from The Shining and Pennywise from IT made their way to the line last year. All of their eerie details are heightened in this design and Monster High, and horror fans alike will not want to miss out on this unique collectible. The Beetlejuice Monster High Collections Doll Set from Mattel is priced at $90, and pre-orders will arrive August 13, 2021, at 12 PM EST here.

"LIVING THEIR BEST (AFTER)LIFE – The ghost with the most and gore-geous girl, Lydia feature to-die-for details, from signature outfits and accessories to a few hidden surprises. These Skullector dolls combine the worlds of Monster High and actual monsters from our favorite movies! Not to mention, they also make for a haunting display and the perfect gift for fans and collectors."

"OK. Who said it??? They deserve to be thanked because Beetlejuice and Lydia are the inspiration for the next spook-tacular pair of dolls in our beloved Skullector series! This amazing duo is the result of combining silver screen monsters with our beloved Monster High! Each doll features gore-geous details including signature outfits, accessories, and a few hidden surprises! Get ready to add life to the afterlife at 9 AM PST, 8/13 at mattelcreations.com"