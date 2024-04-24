Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: captain america, marvel, mezco toyz

Return to Marvel Comics Silver Age with Mezco Toyz Captain America

A new marvelous figure has arrived from Mezco Toyz as Captain America has thawed out and is ready for some star-spangled action

Article Summary Mezco Toyz unveils One:12 Collective Silver Age Captain America figure complete with classic suit.

Three swappable heads are included, featuring Steve Rogers unmasked and a loose mask accessory.

Accompanied by interchangeable hands, the iconic shield with straps, a mad bomb, and ricochet effects.

Pre-order now for the patriotic figure, set for a November 2024 release, priced at $95.

Thaw out some sweet America justice as Mezco Toyz has unveiled their newest One;12 Collective Marvel Comics figure. Coming to life right from the Silver Age, Captain America is ready to dish out some red, white, and blue heroics. This figure features his classic comic book appearance with a highly detail fabric suit and swappable parts. Mezco Toyz has given Captain America three swappable heads, including one unmasked Steve Rogers head. Other accessories include interchangeable hands, a loose mask, a mad bomb, his iconic shield, back straps, and ricochet effects. This version of the first Avenger is packed with patriotism as he pops with color and accessories. Whether you are building a classic Avengers team or love some Captain America, this figure is for you. Pre-orders for the One:12 Captain America: Silver Age Edition are already live from Mezco Toyz for $95 with a November 2024 release.

Mezco Toyz Captain America: Silver Age Edition

"Marvel's Captain America returns to the One:12 Collective in Silver Age glory! Inspired by his classic comic book appearance, the One:12 Collective star-spangled hero wears his signature red, white, and blue uniform with a star emblem on his chest. He features three interchangeable head portraits with varying expressions, including a fully unmasked Steve Rogers portrait paired with a pulled down mask that displays around his neck."

"The Super-Soldier wields his iconic indestructible shield that can be worn on his forearm, on his back, or attached to the posing post, complete with two interchangeable straps and multiple FXs. Rounding out Captain America and ripped right from the Silver Age comics is the "Madbomb"—the insidious weapon he must find before it destroys the world."

