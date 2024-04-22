Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, the force unleashed

Hot Toys Debuts Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 1/6 Lord Starkiller

The Dark Side of the Force is growing as some new Star Wars collectibles are on the way from Hot Toys as Lord Starkiller has arrived

Article Summary New Hot Toys Lord Starkiller 1/6 figure unveiled, inspired by Star Wars: The Force Unleashed.

Features include 12” height, 30 points of articulation, and dual LED lightsabers.

Available for pre-order at $270 with a special commemorative coin in the exclusive version.

Set for a September 2025 release, the figure celebrates the dark side of the Star Wars universe.

May the 4th is not far away, and it looks like Star Wars fans are seeing the Dark Side of the Force growing this year. Plenty of sinister new releases have already arrived and now Hot Toys is joining in on the fun with a new 1/6 figure. A new video game-inspired Star Wars release is here as Lord Starkiller from the alternate Sith Ending of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed has arrived. Wielding two lightsabers, Starkiller was Darth Vader's apprentice who turned against him in the end, sacrificing himself for love. However, in an alternate reality, he destroys Vader and takes his place next to the Emperor, dishing out justice across the galaxy.

Lord Starkiller is faithfully sculpted from the Force Unleashed video game series with a highly detailed costume. Coming in at 12" tall with 30 points of articulation, this Sith is ready to take down the Rebellion all by himself. He will feature a battle-damaged helmet along with two red lightsabers that both have LED functionality. Pre-orders are already live for $270, and two versions will be offered from Sideshow Collectibles, with the exclusive coming with a Lord Starkiller commemorative coin. The Dark Side has never been more powerful, and Star Wars cans can pre-order one today with a September 2025 release.

The Force is Unleashed with Hot Toys Newest Star Wars Figure

As Darth Vader's Force-sensitive secret apprentice in the Legends, Starkiller is an incredibly compelling, complex character with devastating Force powers and the ability to dual-wield Lightsabers™. Starkiller cuts a swath through deadly new enemies across exciting worlds from the Star Wars™ galaxy — all in his desperate search for answers to his past. Celebrate the dark side of the Star Wars galaxy, Sideshow and Hot Toys is thrilled to present the Lord Starkiller™ Sixth Scale Figure Collectible Figure inspired by the deadly character in his Sith armor!"

"The highly accurate Star Wars collectible figure features a meticulously crafted helmet and armor, a specially tailored body suit, LED light-up Lightsabers™ powered by USB, and a display base! The SPECIAL EDITION available in selected markets, comes with a Lord Starkiller commemorative coin to enhance your collecting experience! In addition, this coin will have a unique style that is exclusive to those who pre-order this figure at Hot Toys x "Star Wars: The Power of The Dark Side" exhibition in Hong Kong. Embrace the dark side and add this stunning figure into your collection!"

